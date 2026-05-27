US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recalled his 'deeply moving' visit to Mother House in Kolkata. He lauded Mother Teresa's legacy of faith, compassion, and service, stating it continues to inspire everyone during his recent four-day visit to India.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who recently concluded his four-day visit to India recalled his visit to Mother House in Kolkata and highlighted how Mother Teresa's legacy continues to inspire people.

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In a post on X, he expressed how profound the visit was and that Mother Teresa's service, faith and compassion continue to move people. "Deeply moved by my visit to Mother House. Mother Teresa's legacy of faith, compassion, and service inspires us all", Rubio said. Deeply moved by my visit to Mother House. Mother Teresa's legacy of faith, compassion, and service inspires us all. pic.twitter.com/taMyV2JFQS — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 26, 2026

Details of Kolkata Visit

The Missionaries of Charity was the first stop for Rubio when he visited India. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio alongwith his wife Jeanette D Rubio, on Saturday arrived at Nirmala Shishu Bhavan Missionaries of Charity, in Kolkata.

The Nirmala Shishu Bhavan is a network of specialised children's homes managed by the Missionaries of Charity, the Roman Catholic religious congregation established by Mother Teresa in 1950.

Earlier, Rubio alongwith his wife, visited the Mother House in central Kolkata, the global headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity. The last US Secretary of State to set foot in Kolkata was Hillary Clinton in May 2012.

Broader Diplomatic Engagements

During his four-day visit to India, Rubio made stops at the Taj Mahal in Agra and Amer Fort in Jaipur. In New Delhi he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers Meeting.

His visit also saw India and the United States on Tuesday sign a bilateral Critical Minerals Framework, marking a milestone in the strategic partnership between the two nations to ensure that the foundational elements required for advanced technology and energy are available within trusted networks. (ANI)