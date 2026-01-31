The sicko Washington state high school teacher who preyed on an underage student exchanged nauseating texts with the teen — before they spent three and a half hours having sex in her marital home, according to a disturbing new report.

In Washington, USA, a female teacher has been found guilty of having an inappropriate relationship with her own 17-year-old student. McKenna Kindred, now 27, herself admitted that she had a physical relationship with the minor student for several hours in her husband's absence.

The incident is from November 2022, when McKenna Kindred's lawyer husband had gone out hunting. During this time, the student came to her house and the two developed physical relationship. The student told the police that he arrived at the teacher's house one evening around 6:30 PM and stayed there until about 11:30 PM.

The investigation revealed that inappropriate conversations and messages had been going on between the teacher and the student for several months. In one message, the teacher wrote to the student that she loved his touch. In several other messages, she also expressed her emotions to the student.

According to court documents, the student started following the teacher on Instagram in June 2022, and the conversations followed.

The matter came to light when a friend of the student saw these messages on his social media account. He took screenshots and showed them to another teacher, after which a police complaint was filed.

McKenna Kindred was arrested in March 2024. She admitted to the charges of an inappropriate relationship with a minor and immoral conversations. The court sentenced her to 2 years of probation, a fine of $700 (₹64,177.78), and ordered her name to be on the sex offender registry for 10 years.

Despite such serious allegations, McKenna Kindred's husband did not leave her side. After the arrest, the couple left their home and later bought a new house in another state and settled there.