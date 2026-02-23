Taiwan's MND detected 5 Chinese naval vessels on Monday, down from 6 vessels and 2 aircraft on Sunday. Meanwhile, an Australian warship transited the Taiwan Strait, which was tracked and monitored by the Chinese PLA.

Chinese Military Activity Around Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Monday said it detected the presence of five Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). According to a post on X, the Taiwanese MND detected no Chinese military aircraft during the timeframe, as there was an absence of PLA aircraft operating around the territory. "5 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe," the MND stated in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the Taiwanese MND detected the presence of two sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). One out of the two sorties of PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated in a post on X.

International Naval Transits Monitored by China

Meanwhile, an Anzac-class warship of Australia, an ally of the US, transited through the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese military source told State media, which said that the frigate was tracked and monitored throughout the transit. A Chinese military source told the Global Times that on February 20 and February 21, the Royal Australian Navy warship, the HMAS Toowoomba, transited the Taiwan Straits. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) carried out full-process tracking, monitoring, and alert operations throughout the transit, Chinese state media reported.

A December 2025 report in the Taipei Times said that eight countries sent military vessels through the Taiwan Strait last year. The US, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, the UK and France all sent military vessels through the Taiwan Strait this year (2025), Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Tsai Ming-yen had said in December, as reported by the Taipei Times. The official futher said that two joint operations by the US and UK, as well as Canada and Australia, were also held. Beijing views the strategic strait as Chinese territorial waters, which Taiwan contests.

Earlier, between January 16 and January 17, US naval vessels Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113 ) and Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship USNS Mary Sears (T-AGS 65) transited the Taiwan Strait, according to a statement by the US 7th Fleet. (ANI)