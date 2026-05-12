US Ambassador Sergio Gor attended Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in as Assam CM for a second term. The envoy highlighted growing US-Assam commercial ties and expressed confidence in identifying more 'win-win scenarios' for both nations.

US Envoy Eyes Stronger Commercial Ties

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took the helm of the state for the second term after a landslide victory in the recently concluded state assembly polls.

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In a post on X, Ambassador Gor expressed confidence in expanding commercial cooperation between the United States and Assam, which, according to him, will create many "win-win scenarios" for both countries. "Honored to have been invited to Guwahati today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The United States and Assam have many commercial ties, and with the CM's leadership, we will identify many more win-win scenarios for both of our nations!" the US envoy stated in his post.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath for Second Term

Earlier in the day, after a momentous victory in the assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term, marking the formation of the NDA government for the third time in Assam. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was also graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

NDA's Dominant Victory in Assembly Polls

The NDA's performance in the Assam assembly elections 2026 was nothing short of a masterclass in electoral dominance. By securing a three-fourths majority, securing 81 Assembly seats out of the total 126 seats, the alliance has sent a clear message about the resonance of its governance model.

The BJP-led NDA, including the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), collectively secured 101 Assembly seats in Assam, which makes up three-fourths of the majority. The Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad won ten seats each as a part of the NDA.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned his constituency into a fortress, winning by a staggering margin of over 80,000 votes. In his victory speech, he credited the "double-engine" growth fueled by PM Narendra Modi's support over the last decade.

The 2026 election will be remembered as the moment Assam moved away from regional and sectarian fragmentation, opting instead for a direct, polarised contest between the BJP's vision of "transformation" and the Congress's ideological resistance. (ANI)