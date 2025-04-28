Did you know scientists have discovered the most bitter taste ever
Scientists have identified oligoporin D, a compound from the bitter bracket fungus, as the most bitter substance known. This discovery enhances understanding of human taste receptors and could influence future food and health research.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Bitter Bracket Fungus Discovery
Researchers have identified Amaropostia stiptica, commonly known as the bitter bracket fungus, as the source of the most bitter compound ever recorded, enhancing our understanding of taste perception.
Oligoporin D's Potency Unveiled
The compound oligoporin D, extracted from the fungus, is so bitter that a single gram can be detected in 106 bathtubs of water, showcasing its extreme potency.
Non-Toxic Yet Extremely Bitter
Despite its intense bitterness, the bitter bracket fungus is non-toxic, challenging the common association between bitterness and toxicity in natural substances.
Activating Human Bitter Receptors
Oligoporin D specifically activates the TAS2R46 bitter taste receptor in humans, providing insights into how our bodies detect and respond to bitter compounds.
Expanding Bitter Compound Database
This discovery adds to the limited data on bitter compounds from fungi, as most known bitter substances are derived from plants or synthetic sources.
Implications for Food Science
Understanding such potent bitter compounds can aid in developing foods that influence digestion and satiety, potentially leading to healthier dietary options.
Evolutionary Taste Mechanisms
The study sheds light on the evolution of bitter taste receptors, which developed over 500 million years ago to help organisms detect potentially harmful substances.
Beyond the Mouth: Bitter Receptors
Bitter taste receptors are not only present in the mouth but also in the stomach, intestines, heart, and lungs, indicating a broader role in human physiology.
Fungi's Role in Taste Research
This research highlights the importance of studying fungi to uncover new bitter compounds, expanding our knowledge beyond the commonly studied plant-based substances.
Potential for Health Applications
Insights from this study could lead to the development of foods that positively affect health by modulating taste receptors involved in digestion and appetite regulation.