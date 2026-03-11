The US military destroyed 16 Iranian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy shipping route. US Central Command stated the vessels, capable of laying naval mines, posed a threat to maritime security. The action, described as defensive, followed intelligence that Iran was preparing to mine the waterway.

The United States military has destroyed 16 Iranian vessels believed to be capable of laying naval mines near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, marking a sharp escalation in the widening conflict involving Iran and its regional adversaries. The operation was confirmed by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which said the vessels posed a potential threat to maritime security in one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.

The strikes came amid growing concerns that Iran was preparing to deploy naval mines in the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, with roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil shipments passing through it each day. Any disruption in this corridor could have severe consequences for global trade, energy markets and shipping security.

According to US officials, intelligence reports indicated that Iranian forces were using small boats capable of carrying and deploying naval mines in the strait. These vessels were reportedly targeted and destroyed by US forces to prevent them from laying explosives that could threaten international shipping. The Pentagon released footage showing some of the strikes on the vessels, highlighting what officials described as a defensive move to protect global maritime traffic.

The military action followed strong warnings from US President Donald Trump, who had demanded that Iran immediately remove any mines from the waterway. Trump warned that the United States would respond with overwhelming force if Iran attempted to block the strait or threaten international shipping routes. US defence officials echoed the warning, stating that Washington would not allow any attempt to hold the global oil supply hostage.

The destruction of the Iranian vessels comes as the broader war in the Middle East intensifies. The conflict, which has expanded beyond direct strikes between Israel and Iran, now involves military exchanges across several countries in the region. Missile and drone attacks have been reported in multiple Gulf states, while US and allied forces continue targeting Iranian military infrastructure.

The growing confrontation has already disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Several shipping companies have reportedly rerouted vessels or paused operations due to fears of attacks or naval mines. Energy markets have also reacted to the rising tensions, with oil prices experiencing volatility amid concerns that the waterway could be partially or fully blocked.

Iran, for its part, has issued warnings that it could halt oil exports to its adversaries and has signalled that it may take further measures to challenge US and allied military operations in the region. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that if the country’s interests are threatened, it could target energy routes or military installations linked to its opponents.

Security analysts say the situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains highly volatile, with the potential for further escalation if military strikes continue. Because the narrow passage handles a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, even limited disruption could ripple through global energy markets and international supply chains.

As tensions continue to mount, international observers warn that further military confrontations in the Gulf could deepen the regional crisis and increase the risk of a broader conflict affecting global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies)