Saudi Arabia intercepted six ballistic missiles targeting the Prince Sultan Air Base amid escalating regional tensions. The event is part of wider conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran that has spread across the Gulf. In response to retaliatory strikes, nations like the UAE have activated air defense systems against missile and drone threats.

Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate as Saudi Arabia successfully intercepted six ballistic missiles targeting the strategically important Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh. The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that the kingdom’s air defence systems detected and destroyed the incoming missiles before they could reach the military installation, preventing potential damage and casualties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prince Sultan Air Base is one of Saudi Arabia’s most significant military facilities and plays a key role in the country’s defence operations. The base has also hosted allied forces, including the United States military, making it a sensitive target amid the intensifying regional conflict.

The interception comes as the broader US-Israel-Iran conflict continues to spill across the Gulf region. Several countries have reported missile and drone threats as hostilities escalate. In response to the growing security risks, the United Arab Emirates activated its air defence systems to counter potential aerial attacks. Regional authorities have issued alerts and heightened security measures to protect critical infrastructure and civilian areas.

Also Read: Iran accuses US of 'war crime' for sinking IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka

Recent days have seen a surge in missile and drone launches across multiple Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, as Iran and its allies expand retaliatory strikes linked to the wider war in the region. Explosions and interception operations have been reported in several cities as air defence systems respond to incoming threats.

The conflict, which intensified after joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran earlier this year, has rapidly evolved into a broader regional crisis. Military exchanges now involve not only direct strikes but also drone swarms, missile barrages and attacks targeting strategic energy facilities and military bases across the Middle East.

Despite the escalating violence, Gulf countries continue to emphasize defensive measures, focusing on intercepting missiles and safeguarding critical infrastructure. Analysts warn that the expanding conflict could further destabilize the region, disrupt global energy markets and raise security concerns for international shipping routes.

With multiple nations on high alert and air defence systems actively deployed, the situation remains volatile, and the risk of further escalation across the Gulf continues to grow.

Also Read: Indian Embassy in Qatar facilitates travel for 1000 stranded citizens