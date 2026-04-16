The White House denied formally requesting a ceasefire extension with Iran, but confirmed diplomatic talks are 'productive and ongoing.' Pakistan's Army chief is in Tehran to mediate, while President Trump indicated a deal is preferable.

US Denies Seeking Ceasefire Extension

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday (local time) clarified that reports suggesting the United States had formally sought an extension of the ongoing ceasefire were incorrect, even as high-level diplomatic engagements with Iran remain active and "productive and ongoing."

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Leavitt said there was no formal request to extend the fragile ceasefire, while stressing that negotiations continue between the two sides. "Bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment," Leavitt said during a press briefing.

She added that the US remains engaged in continuous diplomatic discussions. "We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks. You heard from the Vice President and the President this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now," she said.

Leavitt further indicated that the US administration remains cautiously optimistic about the direction of the talks. "We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday," she noted, adding that Iran had been made aware of the US' negotiating position. "It is in the best interest of Iran to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go," she said.

Pakistan's Mediation Efforts

The clarification comes amid heightened diplomatic activity involving multiple regional and international stakeholders, as efforts continue to stabilise the situation following weeks of conflict.

Amidst a fragile two-week ceasefire and a looming naval blockade, Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday. His high-stakes visit is seen as a final-hour attempt to resuscitate peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran after the "Islamabad Talks" ended without a breakthrough.

General Munir, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. His high-stakes visit is seen as a final-hour attempt to resuscitate peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran after the "Islamabad Talks" ended without a breakthrough. According to Iranian state media and diplomatic sources, the delegation is carrying a specific new message from the United States intended to outline a framework for a second round of high-level negotiations.

Trump Eyes Diplomatic Resolution, Future Talks

This diplomatic push in Tehran comes as US President Donald Trump indicated that, while he is not considering extending the ongoing two-week ceasefire, a negotiated settlement remains the preferred path.

Speaking to ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, the US President expressed confidence that extending the truce would not be necessary, remarking, "I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. I really do." Building on this sentiment, when questioned on whether the hostilities would conclude through a deal or the neutralisation of Iranian capabilities, Trump emphasised the benefits of a diplomatic resolution. "It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild," he stated, adding that "no matter what, we took out the radicals."

The urgency for such a breakthrough was further highlighted by Trump's suggestion that additional talks could materialise within the next 48 hours. While initial discussions pointed toward a European venue, the US President later indicated a shift in preference, suggesting Islamabad as a more likely location for the second round of direct negotiations to end the seven-week conflict.

Reinforcing the possibility of this venue, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Washington is currently weighing this potential second round, with US Vice President JD Vance likely to lead the American delegation once again. The proposed meeting in Islamabad is expected to include Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both of whom have been central to exploring a diplomatic pathway to end the hostilities. However, while Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner remain in contact with Iranian officials following their previous 21-hour marathon session, the specifics of the next meeting remain under deliberation. "Future talks are under discussion, but nothing has been scheduled at this time," a US official noted, according to CNN, as the international community watches for a definitive step toward a potential agreement.

Background on Previous Negotiations

Direct talks held on April 11-12 between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials lasted 21 hours but failed over "red line" issues, primarily Iran's nuclear program. (ANI)