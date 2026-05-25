Iran stated that a deal with the US on West Asia hostilities is 'not imminent' despite progress. A spokesperson cited 'inconsistent messaging' from Washington, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a 'solid' proposal is on the table.

Iran on Monday said that an agreement aimed at a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia with the United States is 'not imminent' despite progress made on several key issues between the two sides.

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Iran Cites 'Inconsistent' US Messaging

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, during a weekly press briefing, said that the developments in negotiations reported in recent days were the result of "several weeks of talks" conducted through Pakistani mediators, who have been acting as a diplomatic channel between Washington and Tehran since the talks began without yielding any significant outcome. Baghaei also criticised what he described as inconsistent messaging from Washington, saying that "politics in America has reached a point of hyperbole".

"The developments that have been reported in the last few days were the product of several weeks of talks through a Pakistani mediator. It is true that we have reached a conclusion on many issues, but no one can claim that the signing of the agreement is imminent," he stated, as quoted by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. "Politics in America has reached a point of hyperbole. The fact that we are faced with contradictory views from American officials in a matter of hours makes any dialogue difficult," Baghaei added.

Iran Highlights Ties with China, Russia

The spokesperson further highlighted Iran's close ties with China and Russia, saying both countries had played a "constructive" and "positive" role in diplomatic processes concerning regional security and discussions at the United Nations Security Council. "China has a very good relationship with us, and we have a strategic partnership," Baghaei said, adding that Beijing had consistently contributed positively to regional and international discussions involving Iran.

He also referred to a recent joint meeting between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi and the ambassadors of China and Russia, during which the latest regional developments were reviewed. Baghaei also emphasised Chinese President Xi Jinping's four-point proposal plan for regional security, which Iran considered valuable. The point proposal emphasises regional peace, respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and coordinated development. The plan calls for a cooperative security framework in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, protection of territorial integrity and critical infrastructure, upholding international norms, and promoting economic cooperation to ensure long-term regional stability and growth.

US Says 'Solid' Proposal on the Table

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a "pretty solid" proposal is currently on the table between Tehran and Washington while insisting that US President Donald Trump will not make a bad deal. Addressing the press before his departure to Agra, where he will visit the Taj Mahal, Rubio said, "We're still a work in progress... I think it is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open, and enter into a very real, significant time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters. And hopefully we can pull it off."

"As the president said, he's not in a hurry, he's not going to make a bad deal. We're going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives," Rubio added. (ANI)