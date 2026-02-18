A US delegation led by Under Secretary William Kimmitt visited Bengaluru to strengthen US-India AI and tech collaboration. They met with leading firms and innovators ahead of the India AI Impact Summit to discuss partnerships and AI integration.

US Delegation Boosts AI Tech Collaboration in Bengaluru

US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt led a delegation of officials from the International Trade Administration (ITA) to Bengaluru, holding discussions with leading American and Indian technology firms on artificial intelligence and strengthening US-India tech collaboration ahead of their participation in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.

During the visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday, Kimmitt and the ITA delegation met with several US and Indian companies and innovators to understand how they are investing in AI, integrating AI into their business models, and creating opportunities for deeper US-India technology partnerships. The delegation visited Chevron Engine, Google DeepMind, South Park Commons, and Biocon, according to an ITA release.

New Trade Agreement and AI Leadership

"It is a privilege to visit the heart of tech innovation in Bangalore at such a critical juncture for the US-India relationship," Kimmitt said. He welcomed India's participation in the American AI Exports Program and said the US looks forward to working with trusted partners to advance prosperity and security through American AI leadership. "The new, historic trade agreement between the U.S. and India will cement our bilateral relationship for decades to come and promote the adoption of cutting-edge U.S. technologies in the Indian market. The United States welcomes India's participation in the American AI Exports Program, and we look forward to working with trusted partners to power a new age of prosperity and security with American AI leadership," he stated, as quoted in a release.

Defence Cooperation in Emerging Technologies

In addition to industry engagements, Kimmitt, alongside Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum for a roundtable discussion focused on defence cooperation in emerging technologies. The talks covered advancing the objectives of the newly concluded framework of the US-India interim trade agreement, promoting US AI and technology exports, and strengthening industrial capacity to support US and allied security.

Next Stop: India AI Impact Summit

The ITA delegation also includes Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Remington, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Pamela Phan, and Chief of Staff Trevor Kellogg. Following the Bengaluru visit, Kimmitt and the delegation will travel to New Delhi to participate in the India AI Impact Summit, where they are expected to highlight the new US AI Exports Program.

Details of the American AI Exports Program

The American AI Exports Program will include a public call for proposals from industry-led consortia to export comprehensive AI technology packages. These full-stack AI export packages are expected to integrate AI-optimised hardware, data centre storage, AI models, cybersecurity measures, and sector-specific applications, tailored for trusted international partners. (ANI)