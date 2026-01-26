US Congresswoman Kim Schrier and the Governors of Montana and Nebraska extended greetings on India's 77th Republic Day, praising the Indian and Indian-American community's contributions to culture, education, and innovation in their states.

US Congresswoman Extends Republic Day Greetings

Congresswoman Kim Schrier of the Democratic Party, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, extended greetings to the Indian and the Indian-American community on Monday. She said that Washington "deeply appreciated the contributions of the Indian and Indian-American community to the State's cultural, educational and economic life." The Congresswoman also appreciated the community's "commitment" to innovation and learning. She also acknowledged the day that marked the adoption of the Constitution of the world's largest democracy and the "endearing" values that it represents.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Through a video message, the Congresswoman said, "It is my honour to join you in celebrating the 77th #RepublicDay of India, a day that marks the adoption of the Constitution of the world's largest democracy and the endearing values that it represents. Washington deeply appreciates the contributions of the Indian and Indian-American community to our State's cultural, educational and economic life. Your commitment to innovation, learning and community makes all of our lives better. May the friendship between our people continue to grow stronger in the years ahead."

Governors of Montana and Nebraska Echo Sentiments

US Governors of Montana and Nebraska also extended their wishes for the day. Governor of Montana Greg Gianforte said he appreciated the contributions of the "Indian and Indian-American community" on behalf of the people of Montana. The Governor also recognised the community's "commitment" to innovation and learning. He also said he hoped the friendship between the countries would grow stronger in the coming years.

Through a video message, the Governor said, " I would like to extend our heartfelt wishes to the people of India, on behalf of the people of Montana. In Montana, we deeply appreciate the contributions of the Indian and Indian-American community to our State's cultural, educational and economic life. Your commitment to innovation, learning and community enriches all. As you commemorate India's 77th #RepublicDay, I wish you a healthy and prosperous year ahead. May the friendship between our people continue to grow stronger in the years to come."

Governor of Nebraska Jim Pillen also delivered a message along similar lines, praising the Indian and Indian American communities' contributions to the state. He said that the state is fostering important relationships with India through trade, technology, agriculture, and culture.

Through a video message, he said, "On behalf of our State, I extend my sincere congratulations as you mark an extraordinary milestone of the 77th Republic Day of India. Today is the time to recognise achievements, reflect on shared values and look ahead to what the future holds for your great nation. Nebraska is proud of the partnership and the community that we share with people around the world. We share many of the same values with India, and we are fostering important relationships through the exchange of trade, technology, agriculture, and our cultures."