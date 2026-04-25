The US Central Command confirms the USS Rafael Peralta destroyer intercepted an Iranian ship as part of a maritime blockade. Gen. Dan Caine detailed the policy, noting other seizures including the vessels Touska, Tiffany, and Majestic X by US forces.

In a significant maritime development, the United States Central Command has confirmed that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) successfully intercepted an "Iranian-flagged ship" during a mission. American naval authorities monitored the vessel on April 24 as it was "attempting to sail to a port in Iran" before the destroyer moved to halt its progress.

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The intervention was initiated specifically because the vessel was "attempting to sail to a port in Iran," leading to a boarding and subsequent investigation by the crew. This interception coincides with a broader enforcement strategy detailed by the United States on Friday.

US Details Maritime Blockade Enforcement

During a press briefing at the Department of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine shared an update on interdiction operations, noting that the US will continue to enforce a firm maritime blockade against Iran. General Caine stated that the US military remains prepared to resume major combat operations if ordered by the President. He recalled how the blockade was enforced against all commercial vessels going into and out of Iran and their ports at the President's direction and on order of the Secretary.

In support of the US Department of Justice, the US military was ordered to conduct maritime interdiction operations against sanctioned and "dark fleet" vessels globally, a campaign which began on April 8. General Caine revealed that as of Friday morning, 34 ships have met the US blockade and "made the wise choice to turn around."

Interdiction of the Motor Vessel Touska

Providing specific operational details, General Caine recalled the interdiction of the motor vessel Touska. After several rounds of warnings, the ship was ultimately seized by US Marines following an order from CENTCOM. "Via helicopters, US Marines manoeuvred quickly to the disabled ship, boarded her from fast ropes via helicopter infiltration methods, and took custody of the ship. The ship and her crew remain safe in US custody today," Gen Caine said.

Operations Extend into the Indo-Pacific

The scope of these operations extends beyond the immediate region into the Indo-Pacific. On April 20, US forces intercepted the motor tanker Tiffany, a very large crude carrier transporting approximately 2 million barrels of "sanctioned Iranian oil." This was followed by another interdiction on April 22, when a stateless tanker, Majestic X, also known as Ponix, was seized in the Indian Ocean under similar circumstances. "Both ships, the Tiffany and the Majestic X and their crews remain in US custody, and we will continue to conduct similar maritime interdiction actions and activities in the Pacific and Indian Oceans against Iranian ships and vessels of the 'dark fleet'," Gen Caine added.

General Caine emphasised that US Central Command continues to maintain a strict blockade on all ports. He clarified that the US is enforcing the blockade across the board against any ship of any nationality transiting to or from an Iranian port or territory. "We're closely tracking vessels of interest headed towards Iran and those moving away from Iran that were outside the blockade area when this blockade was ordered... We're prepared and postured to intercept them," he stated.

Tribute to Beirut Bombing Victims

Reflecting on the historical context of regional tensions, General Caine paid tribute to the victims of the April 18, 1983, bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut. He described the event as a pivotal moment in attacks against American personnel. "Today we remember them... and remain grateful for their sacrifice," he said, specifically naming four US service members among those killed.

He noted that military leadership remains "deeply humbled by the spirit, tenacity, and commitment" of personnel currently involved in these ongoing operations. (ANI)