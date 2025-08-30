The US Appeals Court ruled most of former President Trump's tariffs illegal, citing overreach of authority. Trump defended his actions, insisting all tariffs remain in effect to protect American workers and strengthen the economy.

Washington: As one of the federal appeal courts in the US ruled that most of tariffs imposed by Trump administration are not accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) affirmed that all tariffs imposed on the countries will remain in effect, calling a recent ruling by a "highly Partisan Appeals Court" incorrect. .

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong," Trump said.

The remarks of the US President came after a federal appeals court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorise a president to impose tariffs like the ones Trump used the law for earlier this year, the Federal Circuit said in an unsigned opinion upholding a lower-court ruling against Trump's tariffs, CNN reported.

The judges noted that Trump's unprecedented tariffs are an overstep of his power because the ability to impose taxes, including tariffs, is "a core Congressional power" that the Constitution grants to the legislative branch, as per CNN.

The US President warned that the country would no longer tolerate large trade deficits or unfair tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers imposed by other nations.

"If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America," he added.

Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Trump emphasised the importance of tariffs in supporting American workers and companies. “We should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products.”

Trump criticised past administrations for allowing tariffs to be used against the US. "For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians. Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he concluded.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had earlier indicated in June that tariff negotiations with the United States' trading partners could conclude by Labor Day, though the legal uncertainty now complicates that timeline, CNN reported.

The White House defended the president's actions on Friday. Spokesperson Kush Desai said, “President Trump lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security from foreign threats. The President's tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter.”

On April 2, President Donald Trump announced a sweeping set of new tariffs targeting around sixty countries or trade blocs with significant trade deficits with the United States--marking the largest U.S. tariff hike in almost 100 years. He called the occasion "Liberation Day".

Meanwhile, a recent report by American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies stated that the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods are largely a result of President Donald Trump's "personal pique" at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict.

The report said the American president had reportedly hoped to intervene following the four-day military conflict between the two countries in May.

It stated "tariffs are primarily the consequence of the American president's "personal pique" that he was not allowed to play a role in seeking to end the long running acrimony between India and Pakistan".India has consistently maintained that it does not accept third-party intervention in its conflicts with Pakistan.

Another sticking point is agriculture. The report highlighted that no Indian government, including the current one, is willing to open up the agriculture sector to imports because of the severe consequences it would have on millions of people.

Nearly 250 million farmers and related labourers depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, with the sector accounting for nearly 40 per cent of India's workforce, the report noted.

