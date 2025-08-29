According to a CNBC report, the Federal Reserve did not take a side in the dispute between President Donald Trump and Fed Governor Lisa Cook, but requested the court for a “prompt ruling.”

President Donald Trump reportedly urged a federal judge on Friday to reject Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s request for an injunction that would prevent him from firing her.

According to a CNBC report, the Fed stated that it would not take a position on Cook’s lawsuit challenging her removal but requested a “prompt ruling” to resolve the dispute in a separate filing.

The report stated that both filings were submitted approximately two hours before the scheduled hearing on Cook’s request for a temporary restraining order, which would block her dismissal, in a U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

