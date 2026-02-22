US Ambassador Sergio Gor visited the Taj Mahal and hosted a dinner for global leaders like Sam Altman and Piyush Goyal. Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy pitched his state's policies. Gor also spoke on a potential visit by US President Donald Trump.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Sharing a photo of himself at the Taj Mahal, Sergio Gor said, "Few places on earth match the beauty of the Taj Mahal. Almost 15 years ago, I visited the same spot with my parents, wonderful to be back!"

High-Profile Dinner in New Delhi

Earlier, Gor hosted a dinner at the Chief of Mission's Residence in New Delhi. The gathering was attended by several global leaders and industry heads, including Raj Subramanian, CEO of FedEx; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal; and Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel Limited, among other Heads of State and CEOs of multinational corporations. Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy also attended the dinner, where he interacted with the dignitaries and business leaders, highlighting Telangana's progressive industrial policy, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly ecosystem. He elaborated on the State Government's proactive approach towards facilitating investments, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and green energy.

Potential Presidential Visit Discussed

Gor on Friday underlined the importance that US President Donald Trump attaches to India, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited him to visit the country. Addressing a joint press conference with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and US President's Science and Technology Advisor Michael Kratsios, Gor said there was no formal announcement yet on the visit, but recalled that President Trump greatly enjoyed his earlier trip to India. He added that when Trump nominated him as ambassador, he had spoken about India's unmatched vibrancy, colour, history and culture, and expressed confidence that the President would return at some point.

"In terms of the President's visit, the Prime Minister invited him. I don't have any announcements for you soon. The president loved his visit to India. When he nominated me to be ambassador here, one thing he said is the vibrancy, the colour, the history and the culture that you're gonna see in India is unmatched, and so I'm sure he will be back here at some point," said Gor. (ANI)