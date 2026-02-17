US Ambassador Sergio Gor met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to discuss matters of mutual interest. He also visited HQ Western Command with US-INDOPACOM Commander Adm. Samuel J. Paparo to discuss strategic security and the growing US-India defence partnership.

US Ambassador meets Karnataka CM

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor paid a courtesy call on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Cauvery. They discussed matters of mutual interest during his visit. As per a statement by the CMO, talks were held with Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Chief Minister's Legal Advisor A.S. Ponnanna, Chief Secretary to the Government Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Anjum Parvez and others were present.

In a post on X, the CMO noted that they held a cordial interaction and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. "Karnataka values its engagement with global partners and remains committed to strengthening international cooperation", the post added. Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States to India, paid a courtesy call on Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah at his official residence, Cauvery. They had a cordial interaction and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. Karnataka values its engagement with… pic.twitter.com/8B1uTu1uAz — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 17, 2026

'Bengaluru is the crown jewel of India-US partnership'

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday termed Bengaluru the "crown jewel" of the India-US partnership, as he welcomed US Ambassador Sergio Gor to the city.

In a post on X, Surya said," Ambassador Sergio Gor brings uncommon energy and dynamism to diplomacy, and a true belief in India-US's limitless potential. A late-night Namma Auto ride is the real Bengaluru experience. Thank you for an inspiring conversation and for believing in our great shared future. Bengaluru is the crown jewel of the India - U.S. partnership."

Defence partnership in focus

On Monday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US-INDOPACOM Commander Adm. Samuel J. Paparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, the distinguished legacy, the execution of Operation Sindoor, and the Indian Army's pivotal role in nation-building and strengthening regional stability.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, appreciated the India-US defence partnership. In a post on X, Gor said, "A great visit with US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Paparo and Western Command, Indian Army. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defense partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar."

Moreover, on Sunday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), underscoring efforts to expand the growing US-India defence partnership. In a post on X, Gor said, "Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the U.S.-India defense partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations."(ANI)