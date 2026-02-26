UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Japan's Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility, exploring green hydrogen tech for sustainable energy. The visit highlights UP's commitment to clean mobility. He also secured investment proposals of Rs 1 lakh crore in Singapore.

CM Yogi Explores Green Hydrogen Technology in Japan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the Komekurayama Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi, Japan, where he observed the advanced Power-to-Gas system and explored green hydrogen and clean energy technologies.

Highlighting the state's focus on sustainable energy and innovation, CM Yogi praised Yamanashi's approach for offering valuable insights into accelerating the transition to clean mobility and environmentally responsible growth. Visited the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and witnessed the advanced Power-to-Gas system in operation. Appreciated the pioneering work being undertaken in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Yamanashi’s innovative approach offers valuable… pic.twitter.com/rbK4VMz6bU — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 26, 2026

Yamanashi Prefecture's green hydrogen facility is a game-changer for Japan's energy transition. The Power-to-Gas (P2G) system uses solar power to produce hydrogen, which is then used as boiler fuel, reducing CO2 emissions.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Visited the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and witnessed the advanced Power-to-Gas system in operation. Appreciated the pioneering work being undertaken in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Yamanashi's innovative approach offers valuable insights for accelerating sustainable energy transition and clean mobility solutions. Uttar Pradesh is firmly committed to advancing green hydrogen, sustainable energy solutions and a future driven by innovation, self-reliance and environmental responsibility."

The facility is a collaborative effort between Yamanashi Prefecture and ten corporate partners, including Suntory Holdings, Toray, and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings. The project aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2026 and expand the use of green hydrogen in the region

On the second day of his trip, the Chief Minister also interacted with students at the Yamanashi Public School.

Securing Investments for Uttar Pradesh

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's official handle said, "To boost investment in Uttar Pradesh, we have received investment proposals worth up to Rs1 lakh crore in Singapore, along with MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore that have been finalised. All of these will prove to be milestones in the direction of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy."

Earlier in Singapore, CM Yogi pitched his state as a secure and fast-growing destination for global investment. The Singapore visit aimed to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships, and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.

CM Yogi, who was on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24, said the state received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore during his engagements, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 60,000 crore already finalised, terming it a significant step towards transforming the state into a $1 trillion economy. (ANI)