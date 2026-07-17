The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has voiced serious concern over the escalating unrest and reported deaths in PoJK ahead of elections, urging Pakistani authorities to protect fundamental rights and ensure accountability.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has voiced serious concern over the escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for July 27, urging Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint, protect fundamental rights, and ensure accountability for reported violence. In a press release, Turk appealed for calm as tensions continue to rise across the region.

Call for Impartial Investigations

According to the UN, dozens of people, including protesters and law enforcement personnel, have reportedly been killed since June during demonstrations linked to growing political unrest ahead of the elections. The High Commissioner called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all reported deaths, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable regardless of whether the victims were protesters or members of the security forces.

Concerns Over Crackdown on Protest Movement

Turk also expressed concern over Pakistan's decision to ban the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), the organisation leading the protest movement, under anti-terrorism laws. The JKAAC, which includes traders, transporters, students, lawyers and civil society activists, was outlawed on allegations of threatening public order and security, while several of its leaders were subsequently arrested.

The UN warned that criminalising a civil society movement and imposing sweeping restrictions on public gatherings raise serious concerns about violations of the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Rights of Detained Leaders

Calling for adherence to international human rights standards, the High Commissioner said detained JKJAAC leaders must be granted immediate access to legal counsel and their families. He emphasised that their rights to due process and a fair trial must be fully respected.

Internet Restrictions Criticised

He also criticised restrictions on internet access imposed across parts of the territory, saying communication blackouts disproportionately undermine the right to freedom of expression, including the ability to seek, receive and share information during a period of heightened tensions. The UN urged authorities to restore full internet connectivity throughout the region. (ANI)