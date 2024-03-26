Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: UNSC passes resolution for cease-fire in Gaza; US abstains

    In the Security Council vote, the US abstained, while the remaining 14 members voted in favour. The US had previously blocked similar resolutions, citing ongoing negotiations for a truce and hostage releases between Israel and Hamas.

    UNSC passes resolution for cease-fire in Gaza
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    After a series of vetoes by the United States, the United Nations Security Council has finally achieved a breakthrough by passing a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. Notably, the US abstained from the vote, enabling the resolution to pass successfully. This marks the first time the council has called for a ceasefire since the onset of the war in October, following numerous unsuccessful attempts. Alongside the ceasefire, the resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

    It was the first time the council had called for a ceasefire since the conflict began in October, following several unsuccessful attempts. The shift in the US position indicated a growing rift between the US and Israel regarding Israel's offensive in Gaza.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a strong rebuke, stating that the US's decision harmed efforts to release hostages by giving Hamas hope of achieving a ceasefire without freeing captives. Consequently, Netanyahu cancelled scheduled meetings between Israeli and US officials in Washington.

    Israel's defence minister emphasized that Israel would not cease its operations in Gaza while hostages remained in captivity. Meanwhile, the Palestinian representative to the UN welcomed the resolution but noted that it was overdue, considering the extensive human suffering and displacement caused by the conflict.

    Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, welcomed the resolution and expressed readiness for a prisoner exchange process leading to the release of prisoners on both sides, albeit conditioned on Israel releasing Palestinians held in its prisons.

    In the Security Council vote, the US abstained, while the remaining 14 members voted in favour. The US had previously blocked similar resolutions, citing ongoing negotiations for a truce and hostage releases between Israel and Hamas.

    However, the US's decision to abstain did not signify a policy shift, according to US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. He clarified that while the US supported a ceasefire, it did not endorse the resolution because it did not condemn Hamas and did not align with the structure of the ongoing hostage negotiations.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of implementing the resolution to achieve a ceasefire and secure the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Baloch army targets PNS Siddique, Pakistan's second-largest naval air station; 2nd BLA attack in a week

    Baloch Liberation Army targets PNS Siddique, Pakistan's second-largest naval air station (WATCH)

    UN Security Council approves ceasefire resolution for Gaza; US abstains from vote AJR

    UN Security Council approves ceasefire resolution for Gaza; US abstains from vote

    Pakistan's University of Balochistan plunges into chaos as employees stage protest over unpaid salaries avv

    Pakistan's University of Balochistan plunges into chaos as employees stage protest over unpaid salaries

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 in major reshuffle AJR

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 amidst company turmoil

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran avv

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran

    Recent Stories

    Bachchans Holi party photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's photos go viral RBA

    Bachchans Holi party photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's photos go viral

    Mumbai pips China to be Asia's billionaire capital; third in global list

    Mumbai pips China to be Asia's billionaire capital; third in global list

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie celebrate Holi with family at pool side Party in Noida RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie celebrate Holi with family at pool side Party in Noida

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB mulls to implement AI to combat drying of tube wells vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB mulls to implement AI to combat drying of tube wells

    Muslim coined 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan; Sangh Parivar netas don't know history: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Muslim coined 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan; Sangh Parivar netas don't know history: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon