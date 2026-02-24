UN's Stefan Priesner lauded India's "impressive development" and global leadership, praising its "convening power" during the AI Impact Summit 2026. He also highlighted the country's vast potential for sustainable tourism development.

UN Resident Coordinator for India, Stefan Priesner, has lauded India's "impressive development" and its leadership on the global stage, specifically highlighting the country's significant potential in sustainable tourism and its successful hosting of the AI Impact Summit 2026. "I was extremely impressed by India's leadership in inviting so many heads of state and high-level delegations from other countries. We were impressed by the convening power of India, the leadership of India, and also the messaging that we are talking about AI to generate well-being for all and happiness for all. This is very much along the lines of the thinking of the United Nations. We always think about those who are usually left out and try to never leave anybody behind," Priesner told ANI.

A Decades-long Observation of India's Growth

While speaking to ANI, Priesner expressed his long-standing connection with the country, remembering his first visit back in 1990. "And since then, you know, I've cherished this country. I've also observed the impressive development of India. And now it is indeed my pleasure to be back as the head of the United Nations in India," he said.

UN's Vision for Collaboration in India

Outlining his vision for the UN's role in India's growth story, Priesner emphasised building on existing partnerships. "My priorities are to build upon the excellent collaboration that the United Nations system has with the government and the people of India. These are quite broad priorities, ranging from health and nutrition to economic development, where sustainable tourism is one sub-sector, and, of course, environmental sustainability and climate change," he stated.

Highlighting India's 'Convening Power'

Reflecting on India's technological influence, the UN Resident Coordinator praised the recent AI Summit as an "impressive international conference" that showcased the country's "convening power."

Personal Affinity for India's Landscape

On a personal note, Priesner shared his admiration for the Indian landscape, particularly the northern mountain ranges. "As an Austrian, I am a mountain person, so my favourite places in India have to do with the Himalayas. Certain places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh are among my favourite places in the world," he remarked, while also noting his desire to explore the south and east of the country.

Sustainable Tourism: A Key Opportunity

On the economic potential of the travel sector, Priesner highlighted that India possesses "almost limitless possibilities to attract tourists" with its 42 world heritage sites. However, he maintained that this growth must align with global goals. "From the United Nations, we will always argue that tourism development should be part of sustainable development. Therefore, the issues of environmental sustainability and social inclusion are very important when tourism is developed," he added. (ANI)