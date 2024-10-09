Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US: NOAA's 'Miss Piggy' aircraft braves turbulence to gather data on Hurricane Milton; WATCH terrifying video

    The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aircraft "Miss Piggy" battles severe turbulence while collecting critical data inside Hurricane Milton for storm forecasting.

    United States NOAA 'Miss Piggy' aircraft braves turbulence to gather data on Hurricane Milton; WATCH terrifying video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center has released dramatic video footage showing one of its research aircraft, a Lockheed WP-3D Orion dubbed "Miss Piggy," experiencing severe turbulence while flying directly into the eye of Hurricane Milton. The mission, undertaken as part of NOAA’s hurricane research efforts, captured the aircraft navigating through intense rainfall and violent weather conditions in a bid to gather vital data to enhance storm forecasting.

    The video, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center, shows the aircraft’s journey through a dense, gray sky as it is pounded by heavy rain and buffeted by strong winds. Inside the plane, researchers are seen enduring the turbulent conditions. In a tweet accompanying the footage, the NOAA team wrote, “Bumpy ride into Hurricane Milton on NOAA WP-3D Orion,” highlighting the extreme conditions the aircraft encountered.

    Among the onboard team was Electrical Engineer Tom Brannigan, seated at the AVAPS (Airborne Vertical Atmospheric Profiling System) console, who is seen holding steady as the plane shudders violently. At one point, the turbulence causes a plastic bag tied to a nearby shelf to spin out of control, spilling its contents onto the cabin floor. During the rocky flight, Programs Integration Engineer Nick Underwood, who was filming the footage, can be heard asking, "Can you grab my phone real quick?" as the intensity of the turbulence increased.

    NOAA’s aircraft, built in the mid-1970s, has been critical to gathering data on hurricanes over several decades. According to Susan Buchanan, Director of Public Affairs for the National Weather Service, the mission was aimed at measuring key atmospheric variables within the storm, such as central pressure and wind speed near the eye of Hurricane Milton. Buchanan emphasized the importance of locating the storm’s center and measuring surface winds to improve forecasting models. This data is transmitted to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to help track the storm’s progression and predict its potential impact on land.

    The NHC, using the information collected during the flight, warned that Hurricane Milton had the potential to be one of the most destructive storms to hit west-central Florida in recent history. Milton was expected to make landfall late Wednesday night near Tampa on Florida’s west coast. However, meteorologists cautioned that predicting the exact landfall location remained challenging, even within a 24-hour window.

    With its growing strength, Milton threatens significant damage, and residents across Florida’s Gulf Coast have been urged to brace for possible catastrophic impacts, including powerful winds, flooding, and storm surges. As preparations continued along the coast, forecasters reiterated that "Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH) snt

    Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH)

    Hindenburg the firm that accused Adani Group, now claims Roblox inflated user numbers by 42%; details here snt

    Hindenburg, the firm that accused Adani Group, now claims Roblox inflated user numbers by 42%; details here

    Hezbollah chief Nasrallah's likely successors killed: Israel's Netanyahu gcw

    Hezbollah chief Nasrallah's likely successors killed: Israel's Netanyahu

    Israel Hezbollah war: PM Netanyahu confirms killing of Nasrallah's replacement Hashem Safieddine (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hezbollah war: Netanyahu claims Nasrallah's successors eliminated in message to Lebanese people (WATCH)

    2024 Nobel Prize: John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton gets Physics prize for innovations in AI dmn

    2024 Nobel Prize: John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton gets Physics prize for innovations in AI

    Recent Stories

    Yogi government to implement 'e-court system' for resolving industrial disputes dmn

    Yogi government to implement 'e-court system' for resolving industrial disputes

    BJP orders 1kg jalebi for Congress workers, takes jab at Rahul Gandhi in sweet revenge gcw

    BJP orders 1kg jalebi for Congress workers, takes jab at Rahul Gandhi in sweet revenge

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath anr

    Victory is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath

    Shubho Shasthi 2024 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook greetings for Durga Puja

    Shubho Shasthi 2024 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook greetings for Durga Puja

    Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH) snt

    Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon