'1916 Easter Rising has a special meaning....' S Jaishankar visits Ireland's General Post Office Museum

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commenced his visit to Ireland with a stop at the historic General Post Office Museum in Dublin, highlighting its significance in the fight against colonialism.

Published: Mar 7, 2025, 7:17 AM IST

Dublin: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his visit to Ireland from the iconic General Post Office Museum which has a special "meaning for so many who fought for freedom from colonialism." He also visited the Trinity College and interacted with Irish leaders such as former PM Leo Varadkar.

In a series of posts on X, EAM said, "Started my visit to Ireland going to the iconic General Post Office Museum in Dublin. The 1916 Easter Rising has a special meaning for so many who fought for freedom from colonialism."

He also visited Trinity College where he saw the Old Library.

EAM wrote on X, "Fascinating to see the Book of Kells and the Old Library at the Trinity College in Dublin. Indeed a proud celebration of Irish heritage and culture."

He also spoke to Irish leaders such as Indian-origin former Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, and also interacted with Ministers James Lawless, Robert Troy, and Member of Parliament Malcolm Byrne.

"A good conversation with former PM @LeoVaradkar, Minister @lawlessj, MoS @RobertTroyTD and MP @malcolmbyrne this afternoon. Appreciate their warm sentiments and steadfast support for India-Ireland ties", he wrote on X.

Jaishankar on Thursday called upon Ireland President Michael D Higgins and conveyed the regards of President Droupadi Murmu to him. The two leaders discussed about the role of culture in strengthening the nationhood.

Sharing the details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said, "Honored to call on President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin this evening. Conveyed the warm regards of President Droupadi Murmu. Value his insights on the contemporary world and its development debates. Spoke of the role of culture in strengthening nationhood."

S Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom & Ireland from March 4 to March 9.

India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements.

India-Ireland interactions date back to the 19th century when a significant number of Irishmen joined the British Civil Service, medical, engineering and army services, the MEA observed.

Ireland had supported and assisted India during the COVID-19 pandemic under EU-ECHO mechanism, Ireland sent emergency medical assistance of 1248 oxygen concentrators, 425 ventilators and 2 oxygen generators in two consignments.

Notably, Ireland has consistently supported India in its fight against terror. In the aftermath of the Pulwama cross-border terrorist incident on February 14, 2019, resulting in the killing of 40 CRPF personnel, then Irish Deputy PM and FM Simon Coveney issued a statement, strongly condemning the suicide bombing, expressing concern at the increasing levels of violence in the region and maintaining that Ireland will continue to work with India and the international community to support a comprehensive international response to preventing and countering terrorism.

As per the MEA, Indian Embassy has been encouraging Irish companies to engage in major flagship programmes like "Make in India", "Digital India", "Clean India" and "Smart Cities".

'Completely unacceptable': UK on security breach during S Jaishankar's visit

