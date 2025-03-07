Nepal's Buddha Air flight lands safely in Kathmandu after losing front wheel

A Buddha Air domestic aircraft safely landed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu despite losing its nose landing gear during takeoff from Janakpur.

Nepal's Buddha Air flight lands safely in Kathmandu after losing front wheel
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 7, 2025, 7:44 AM IST

Kathmandu: A domestic aircraft of Nepal's Buddha Air landed safely at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Thursday despite losing its front wheel (nose landing gear) during takeoff from Janakpur. According to officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft, with the call sign 9N-ANH, took off from Janakpur Airport at around 4.45 pm (NST) and landed safely at 5.10 pm (NST).

"The pilots of the plane that took off from Janakpur Airport at 4:45 pm on Thursday were not aware of the wheel falling off during the takeoff, nor did the plane's indicators show any unusual activities during the flight," Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson at CAAN, told ANI over the phone.

After landing at Tribhuvan International Airport, a routine technical inspection was conducted. During the inspection, the nose landing gear was found to be missing, prompting an immediate search. The missing wheel was later found near the runway at Janakpur Airport.

"The wheel was later found at the turning point of the runway at Janakpur Airport. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident," the official added.

All 62 passengers on board were safe, and the aircraft has been grounded as CAAN conducts a detailed investigation.

This is not the first incident involving Buddha Air.

On January 6, another aircraft operated by the airline made an emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport after reporting a "flame out" in its left engine while en route to Bhadrapur.

Nepal has a history of aviation safety concerns due to poor air-safety regulations. The European Union has blacklisted Nepali airlines due to their poor safety records. 

