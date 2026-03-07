Taiwan's Deputy Secretary-General Vincent Yi-hsiang Chao hailed India as an 'oasis of peace and stability,' citing the 350 Taiwanese firms investing there as a testament to growing trust and shared interests in regional peace and economic ties.

Highlighting the strengthening economic and strategic bond between Taipei and New Delhi, Vincent Yi-hsiang Chao, Deputy Secretary-General at the National Security Council in Taiwan, has described India as a vital "oasis of peace and stability" in a turbulent global landscape. While speaking to ANI, Chao pointed to the significant footprint of Taiwanese businesses in the country as a primary indicator of this growing trust.

Economic Trust and Investment

"350 Taiwanese companies have invested in India, and the number is growing. All of this is a testament to how Taiwanese companies and people see India as an oasis of peace and stability in a very turbulent region. We have a shared interest in peace and stability, in growing economic and trade ties, and we are determined to follow through on that," he said.

Focus on High-Tech Cooperation

The Deputy Secretary-General specifically identified the high-tech sector as a cornerstone for future bilateral engagement, noting that India's domestic strengths align perfectly with Taiwan's global leadership in technology. "The semiconductor industry is a global industry -- it stretches to every corner of the world, and India has a lot of traditional advantages in terms of human talent, software and innovation," he remarked.

Geopolitical and Strategic Partnership

Chao emphasised that this partnership transcends mere commercial interests, carrying significant weight in the broader regional power structure. "We are going to see a lot of growing cooperation in the semiconductor, industrial and high-tech sectors between Taiwan and India. But I think also from a geopolitical perspective, having a good economic relationship is not only beneficial to India but to Taiwan as well. We see India as a very important geopolitical player, and our economic ties will reflect that," he added.

India's Role in Regional Stability

Addressing the security challenges in the region, particularly the friction between Taiwan and the People's Republic of China (PRC), Chao expressed appreciation for New Delhi's diplomatic stance. "We are grateful that India has spoken out following the most recent round of PRC military exercises in our vicinity. The more like-minded countries come out and show concern over what is happening over the Taiwan Strait, it sends a very positive signal that peace and stability is in everybody's interest and that nobody wins in a conflict or a war scenario," he stated.

He further underscored the hope for continued Indian engagement in maintaining regional order. "We hope that India will continue to show that interest in peace and stability, not only in the Taiwan Strait but in the Indo-Pacific region."

Shared Values on National Sovereignty

Turning to the complex dynamics of India-China relations, the Taiwanese official noted that New Delhi's commitment to its own sovereignty acts as a unifying factor for like-minded partners. "We have seen that India wants avoidance of conflict, but also that India is going to stand up strongly for its national sovereignty and national interests. The Indian government has repeatedly said that we are going to have our own interests and strategic autonomy on this matter, and this is what brings us together in terms of our shared recognition," Chao observed.

Regarding the specific territorial and bilateral disputes between the two neighbours, he maintained a respectful distance, noting that "India and China is an issue that is best left to a response from the Indian government." (ANI)