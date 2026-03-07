Iran's envoy decries US-Israel strikes as a 'moral struggle'. The US confirms 3000+ strikes in 'Operation Epic Fury', while Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' before any deal, vowing to 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN' post-capitulation.

'A Clash of Truth and Falsehood': Iran's Envoy on US-Israel Strikes

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has condemned the recent military actions by the United States and Israel, framing the escalation as a fundamental clash of values rather than a mere territorial dispute. Speaking in the capital following reports of strikes against Iranian interests, the Ambassador characterised the current situation as a profound moral struggle. "What is happening today is not simply a political or military conflict. This strike is a continuation of the strike between truth and falsehood," Fathali stated.

The envoy further expanded on this ideological divide, suggesting that the conflict represents two opposing worldviews. "On one side, there is human dignity, justice and the right of nations to live freely and independently. On the other side are oppression, injustice and domination."

Connecting the specific military strikes to this broader theme of injustice, Fathali argued that the actions of the US and Israel have far-reaching implications for global sovereignty. "The brutal military aggression by the US and Israeli regime against Iran is a clear example of this injustice. This aggression is not just against Iran but also against the principles of internal law, human dignity and the rights of nations to determine their own future," the Ambassador asserted.

Emphasising the resolve of the Iranian leadership and its citizens, Fathali said the nation remains undeterred by the military pressure. "We, the people of Iran, clearly declare that on this path we will either achieve victory or reach martyrdom. For us, both are honour and happiness."

US Launches 'Operation Epic Fury'; Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender'

This defiance comes as US Central Command announced a major intensification of its military campaign, confirming that thousands of strikes have been conducted against targets inside Iran over the past week. In a statement released on X, the military command detailed the progress of the ongoing mission, designated as "Operation Epic Fury." "U.S. forces have struck over 3,000 targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury, and we are not slowing down."

Parallel to this military surge, US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender." Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the President asserted that Tehran must capitulate before any diplomatic negotiations can proceed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would only consider an agreement with Iran after the country's leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)". The President also articulated ambitions to help reconstruct Iran into a stronger nation following its capitulation, coining the phrase "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" in an echo of his familiar political slogan. "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that... we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction... IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE," his post read.

Fallout from Khamenei's Assassination

These developments follow a week of extreme volatility after a joint US-Israel military strike on 28 February killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets, while Israel has widened the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Amidst the fallout, President Trump expressed his desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader. In an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump drew a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela, specifically criticising the possible succession of Mojtaba Khamenei, whom he described as "unacceptable" and a "lightweight."

While reports suggest that Mojtaba Khamenei, a 56-year-old cleric with close ties to the IRGC, is a frontrunner, the Iranian government has officially refuted these claims. Via the Consulate General in Mumbai, authorities stated that reports regarding potential candidates have no official source and are officially denied. However, Trump remains firm that Washington should not accept any new Iranian leader pursuing policies similar to those of the late Khamenei.

Airstrikes Hit Tehran and Tel Aviv in Escalating Exchange

The diplomatic and political posturing is unfolding against a backdrop of immediate violence, as airstrikes hit the Iranian capital in the early hours of Saturday. According to CNN, geolocated footage showed Tehran's Mehrabad Airport on fire following the strikes, with large plumes of smoke rising from the primary aviation hub.

Iran's state broadcaster further noted that explosions were heard in the eastern and western parts of Tehran shortly after the Israeli military announced a new wave of attacks targeting regime infrastructure. In a rapid cycle of retaliation, Iran launched strikes at Tel Aviv, where a CNN team witnessed explosions in the sky as Israeli air defences intercepted the incoming fire. This exchange follows a week of intense military operations that have significantly heightened risks for civilians and infrastructure across the Middle East.