Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    United Airlines flight engine catches fire moments before takeoff at Chicago airport; WATCH viral video

    Amid Memorial Day travel rush, operations at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport faced a momentary halt when a United Airlines flight aborted takeoff due to an engine fire.

    United Airlines flight engine catches fire moments before takeoff at Chicago airport; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Amid Memorial Day travel rush, operations at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport faced a momentary halt when a United Airlines flight aborted takeoff due to an engine fire. Dramatic footage from the tarmac showcased smoke billowing out from one of the aircraft's wings.

    The incident, which occurred on Monday, involved United Flight 2091, scheduled for departure around 2 PM local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the engine fire on the Airbus A320 just before takeoff.

    The United Airlines flight, bound for Seattle, encountered a critical moment as its engine burst into flames while on the taxiway.

    The incident prompted the evacuation of 148 passengers and five crew members as the plane was towed back to a gate, according to statements released separately by the FAA and the airline.

    While the FAA specifically mentioned an engine fire, the airline characterized it more vaguely as "an issue with the engine."

    “The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution,” CNN quoted United officials as saying. They added that no injuries were reported.

    The severity of the incident prompted the FAA to enact a temporary suspension of arrivals at the bustling Chicago airport, though regular operations resumed around 2:45 PM local time.

    A video, purportedly captured by a passenger from within the aircraft, vividly illustrates thick smoke billowing from one of the plane's wings as it navigated the tarmac.

    The individual who filmed the footage asserted hearing an explosion precisely as the aircraft was poised for takeoff.

    "I felt the impact on my window. As I looked, the engine was on fire and smoke was coming out,” the passenger told a publication.

    In its statement, the airline emphasized that the engine issue was promptly attended to by first responders. Additionally, it assured that all passengers were deplaned in a standard manner.

    “We are working to make alternative travel arrangements for customers,” it stated.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US billionaire to take submersible to Titanic site months after Titan tragedy to prove journey is safe snt

    US billionaire to take submersible to Titanic site months after Titan tragedy to prove journey is safe

    Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi offers support as chilling drone footage of aftermath goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi offers support as chilling drone footage of aftermath goes viral (WATCH)

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery

    Cyclone Remal kills 22, damages over 30,000 houses in West Bengal and Bangladesh vkp

    Cyclone Remal kills 22, damages over 30,000 houses in West Bengal and Bangladesh

    Iran enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 accord limit, reveals IAEA report; now stands at 6,201.3 kgs snt

    Iran's enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 accord limit, reveals IAEA report; now stands at 6,201.3 kgs

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Centre defers meeting on proposal for new dam at Mullaperiyar amid TN CM Stalin's intervention anr

    Kerala: Centre defers meeting on proposal for new dam at Mullaperiyar amid TN CM Stalin's intervention

    US billionaire to take submersible to Titanic site months after Titan tragedy to prove journey is safe snt

    US billionaire to take submersible to Titanic site months after Titan tragedy to prove journey is safe

    Shah Rukh Khan rejected 'Lagaan'? 6 other films refused by the actor ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan rejected 'Lagaan'? 6 other films refused by the actor

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Did you know Punjab has the highest candidates in fray check state wise details gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Did you know Punjab has the highest candidates in fray?

    Ananya Panday cried 2-3 days back; Does it concern Aditya Roy Kapur? ATG

    Ananya Panday cried 2-3 days back; Does it concern Aditya Roy Kapur?

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon