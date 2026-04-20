UNIFIL honoured French peacekeeper Sergeant-Chef Florian Montorio, killed in southern Lebanon, in a solemn ceremony at Beirut airport. Montorio was killed by small-arms fire from 'non-state' actors. France has blamed Hezbollah for the attack.

UNIFIL Honours Fallen French Peacekeeper

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Sunday paid tribute to French peacekeeper Sergeant-Chef Florian Montorio, who was killed in southern Lebanon, as his mortal remains were repatriated to France, according to an official press release by the United Nations (UN).

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UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara led a solemn ceremony at Beirut airport, honouring Montorio's "service and sacrifice".

"We are here for you today; we are here to stand before you and to honour you," the UNIFIL head told a memorial ceremony. "As your commander, I speak to you with respect and with a heavy heart. Florian, your service does not end here. It lives on in what we do next as soldiers, as peacekeepers; we all carry a responsibility to continue."

"You gave everything you had for the peace in this land. You have all our respect," he added.

The 'Tragic Incident' in Ghanduriyah

According to the official press release, Montorio, 39, was killed in a "tragic incident" in Ghanduriyah when a patrol clearing explosive ordnance came under small-arms fire from "non-state" actors. Three other peacekeepers were injured, two of them "severely".

Official Tributes and Recognition

The peacekeeper, according to the release, is survived by his wife and two daughters. Addressing his family and the French Armed Forces, Abagnara said, "We stand together in grief, with respect, and with gratitude as UNIFIL."

Montorio was posthumously awarded the United Nations and the Lebanese Army medals in recognition of his service in South Lebanon.

The ceremony was attended by UNIFIL Chief of Staff and the senior-most French official in UNIFIL, Major General Paul Sanzey; Ambassador of France to Lebanon, Herve Magro; representative of the Lebanese Ministry of National Defence and the Lebanese Army, Brigadier General Maroun Azzi; and the Commander of UNIFIL's French Contingent, Colonel Gaspard Lancrenon.

UNIFIL Chief of Staff and the senior-most French official in UNIFIL, Major General Paul Sanzey, said Montorio exemplified France's "constant and demanding" commitment to UNIFIL since its establishment in 1978, adding that France remains "resolutely committed" to the mission.

France Blames Hezbollah, Demands Accountability

According to Al Jazeera, Montorio is the fourth peacekeeper to be killed since hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel resumed on March 2.

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed Hezbollah for the attack, saying, "Everything suggests that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah. France demands that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest the perpetrators and take their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL."

According to the official press release, UNIFIL has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. The mission has also called on the Government of Lebanon to initiate an investigation to identify and hold the "perpetrators" accountable for the crimes committed against the peacekeepers serving for peace. (ANI)