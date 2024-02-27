Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UN Rights expert alleges deliberate starvation of Palestinians by Israel through humanitarian aid blockade

    In a recent development, a United Nations rights expert has raised alarming concerns, accusing Israel of deliberately subjecting Palestinians to starvation. The expert contends that this disturbing situation demands urgent attention from the international community to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    The UN has increased its public attacks against Israel after the IDF's advanced operations taking place in Gaza and Rafah. A UN special rapporteur on the right to food hit out at Israel for allegedly orchestrating the famine that is unfolding in major parts of the war-torn areas.

    In an exclusive interview with the Guardian, Michael Fakhri shared that Israel was deliberately blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza. The Israeli government decided to block the channels of movement causing a famine-like situation for millions of people in Gaza after the war broke out last year.

    Michael Fakhri said, “There is no reason to intentionally block the passage of humanitarian aid or intentionally obliterate small-scale fishing vessels, greenhouses, and orchards in Gaza – other than to deny people access to food. Intentionally depriving people of food is clearly a war crime. Israel has announced its intention to destroy the Palestinian people, in whole or in part, simply for being Palestinian.

    In my view as a UN human rights expert, this is now a situation of genocide. This means the State of Israel in its entirety is culpable and should be held accountable – not just individuals or this government, or that person.” The world reacted negatively to the development as many Gazans have been left without basic food supplies.

    According to many local reports, Gazans resorted to cutting down on their intake to provide food for their children. Plus they have been forced to eat whatever was grown locally and drink contaminated water from the available water bodies. Parents are also feeding their children animal feed in the hope of keeping them alive.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
