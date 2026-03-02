UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk praised India's vibrant civil society for upholding democratic traditions and minority rights. After his visit for an AI Summit, he stressed that civic space must be vigorously defended.

UN Rights Chief on India Visit

Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he was impressed by the vibrancy of civil society in India during his recent visit. Turk noted that civil society plays a key role in upholding India's democratic traditions and protecting the rights of minorities, and emphasised that civic space must be vigorously defended so they can work without hindrance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"During my recent trip to India, I was impressed by the vibrancy of civil society. They play a key role in upholding India's democratic traditions and the rights of minorities. It is important for civic space to be vigorously defended and for civil society to be able to do their work without hindrance," he said.

Turk had visited India for the AI Summit, where he had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a post on X, he said, "Wrapping up my 1st visit to India for AI Summit; grateful for exchanges with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on global, regional & domestic human rights; NHRC; & India's dynamic civil society, which has a key role in promoting the human rights of all."

Wrapping up my 1st visit to #India for #AI Summit; grateful for exchanges with Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on global, regional & domestic human rights; @India_NHRC; & India’s dynamic civil society, which have a key role in promoting the human rights of all. pic.twitter.com/3h2lgiMenv — Volker Türk (@volker_turk) February 20, 2026

"Good to be in India for the AI Impact Summit. To shape a digital future that serves people -- not power -- we need to anchor AI governance in human rights, & make these technologies accessible to all, not just a privileged few," he further noted.

Good to be in India for the AI Impact Summit. To shape a digital future that serves people — not power — we need to anchor AI governance in human rights, & make these technologies accessible to all, not just a privileged few. #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026. pic.twitter.com/8RvSunCRvm — Volker Türk (@volker_turk) February 18, 2026

India Rebuts Pakistan at UNHRC

On February 26, India delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which is being held from 23 February to 31 March, accusing Islamabad of spreading propaganda and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory stands in stark contrast to Pakistan's economic troubles.

Exercising India's Right to Reply during the high-level segment held on February 25, Anupama Singh, India's representative, rejected allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying the grouping had allowed itself to be used as an "echo chamber" for one member state.

"We categorically reject these allegations," Singh said, adding that Pakistan's "incessant propaganda now reeks of envy."

Singh reiterated India's long-standing position that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." She said the accession of the region to India in 1947 was "completely legal and irrevocable," in accordance with the Indian Independence Act and international law. (ANI)