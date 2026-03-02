The IDF struck a senior terrorist in Beirut. Defence Minister Katz threatened Hezbollah's Naim Qassem, vowing a 'heavy price.' Israel launched retaliatory strikes in Lebanon and is simultaneously hitting targets in Iran, including Tehran.

Israel Strikes Beirut, Vows 'Heavy Price'

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it carried out an airstrike in Beirut targeting a "senior terrorist", according to TPS.

According to TPS, Israel's Minister of Defense Israel Katz, pledged that Hezbollah will "pay a heavy price" for launching an attack on Israel in support of Iran. Overnight, a barrage of rockets was launched by the terrorist organisation at northern Israel.

On Monday morning, Katz issued a statement saying, "The terrorist organisation Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for firing at Israel, and Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem, who decided to fire under Iranian pressure, is now a marked target for thwarting."

"Anyone who follows Khamenei's path will soon find themselves in the depths of hell with all the thwarted members of the axis of evil," he said, adding, "We will not return to the rules of firing before October 7th and will defend the residents of the north and all citizens of the State of Israel with full force."

IDF Details Widespread Retaliatory Operations

Strikes on Hezbollah Targets

Meanwhile, after carrying out overnight retaliatory strikes on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF said that the terror organisation is "entering a fight it cannot win" as conflict in West Asia escalates.

In a video statement, IDF International Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said the Israeli military targeted several Hezbollah positions, including command and control centres, launch sites and senior operatives. "Overnight, the IDF carried out retaliatory strikes against several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including command and control centres, launch sites, and senior terrorists. We were ready for this," Shoshani said.

He stated that as part of Israel's preparations for its ongoing operation in Iran, the IDF had anticipated potential attacks from the Iran-backed group in Lebanon, enabling a swift response. "As part of the preparations for our operation in Iran, the IDF prepared for an attack from Hezbollah, allowing us to carry out a swift response," he added.

Simultaneous Strikes Inside Iran

Shoshani further said that Israeli aircraft were simultaneously striking targets in Iran, including in the capital Tehran, and targeting what he described as underground bunkers belonging to the Iranian regime. "As I am speaking right now, our aircraft are striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, such as underground bunkers of the terror regime. We are operating to eliminate any threats to our civilians and will continue doing so," he said.

Warning Hezbollah against further escalation, Shoshani said, "Hezbollah is entering a fight it cannot win."

Escalation Follows Death of Iran's Supreme Leader

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia following the US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. (ANI)