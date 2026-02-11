A UN assessment finds that while Pakistan produces enough food, its people are not well-nourished. The food system provides excess cereals and sugars but lacks fruits, vegetables, and proteins, causing a rise in diet-related chronic diseases.

Pakistan may be producing enough food to fill stomachs, yet it is failing to nourish its people, according to a United Nations assessment. The findings expose deep distortions in what is grown, supplied, and ultimately eaten, raising alarms for public health planners, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the review was spearheaded by UN agencies under the leadership of the FAO and presented at a national workshop on transforming food systems. Researchers concluded that while overall calorie availability is adequate, the basket of foods reaching households does not meet the standards required for balanced and healthy diets.

Key Findings of the Report

The report stresses that crucial categories such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, and legumes remain in short supply. This inadequacy directly hampers attempts to reduce malnutrition, micronutrient shortages, and illnesses linked to poor diets. Conversely, there is an overwhelming abundance of cereals, sugars, and edible oils. Such dominance keeps consumption patterns heavily skewed toward starch-rich meals, leaving limited room for dietary diversity. Analysts warn that this imbalance is accelerating the spread of non-communicable diseases.

Dominant Consumption Patterns

According to the figures, grains form the core of meals in both rural and urban Pakistan, with dairy products following behind. Vegetable intake is moderate, but fruit consumption is worryingly low, particularly in villages. Meat, poultry, and eggs remain beyond the regular reach of many families, and pulses are not compensating for the lack of animal protein. The study also flags rising reliance on sweets, snacks, and ultra-processed items. Market data indicate that packaged food sales have surged dramatically in recent years, signalling a rapid nutrition transition with long-term consequences, as highlighted by Dawn.

Public Health Crisis

Health statistics paint a grim backdrop: millions live with diabetes, and more than half of nationwide deaths are now attributed to chronic diseases, including heart conditions. Experts argue that unless policies shift toward making nutritious foods cheaper and more accessible, the burden on hospitals and the economy will intensify.

Policy Recommendations

Recommendations include revisiting subsidies, encouraging the production of healthier crops, and considering stronger taxation on sugar-laden products, with revenues redirected into national nutrition efforts, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)