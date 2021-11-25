UN raises violence against women and girls issue in Afghananistan

Women and girls living in horror are curbing all past and present efforts for peace and sustainable development in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

On the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW), the United Nations in Afghanistan called on everyone for concrete actions to end violence against women. According to UNAMA press advisory statement, it called on everyone for concrete actions to end violence against women in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

The global community needs to listen to the voices and experiences of Afghan women and girls and urgently respond to their needs, especially survivors of violence and those who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination, said the statement.

“The message we receive from partners and women across the country is clear. Violence against women who were already at alert levels is exacerbated by both the crisis and Covid-19. Still for female survivors of violence. The lifesaving service has been closed due to the account. I am afraid of being targeted.”

“Violence at home affects everyone - women and girls, men and boys, families and communities, societies and economies, in Afghanistan and around the world. Gender-based violence has devastating impacts on women’s physical and mental health. It limits their potential to prosper and to lead-free and equal lives. Now more than ever we need to respond to the needs of women and girls' survivors of violence and ensure their unimpeded access to life-saving services including shelter, health care and counselling. These services are life-saving,” added Alison Davidian.

Gender-based violence continues to be a serious threat to women and girls and a major obstacle to achieving lasting sustainable development and peace. Referred to as a ‘shadow pandemic’ violence against women has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the humanitarian crisis.