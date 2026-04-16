UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for urgent dialogue and de-escalation to address 'profound geopolitical tensions,' widening inequalities, and immense human suffering, emphasizing the need to respect international law globally.

Guterres Urges Dialogue Amid 'Profound Geopolitical Tensions'

Amid escalating global conflicts and deepening inequalities, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for urgent dialogue and de-escalation to address 'profound geopolitical tensions.'

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In a post on X, Guterres highlighted the gravity of the current global situation and said, "We are living through profound geopolitical tensions, widening inequalities, eroding trust & immense human suffering." We are living through profound geopolitical tensions, widening inequalities, eroding trust & immense human suffering. This moment demands dialogue, deescalation & full respect for international law. Let’s continue our efforts to strengthen peace & ensure justice for all. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 15, 2026

Emphasising the need for dialogue and de-escalation, he added, "This moment demands dialogue, de-escalation & full respect for international law."

Reaffirming the United Nations' commitment to global stability, Guterres urged continued efforts to " strengthen peace & ensure justice for all."

International Law 'Indispensable' in Fragmented World

Earlier on Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly reaffirmed the universality of international law, stating that it applies to all States without exception amid rising global tensions and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Guterres said, "International law applies to all States, without exception. Respect for its rules is not optional. Without it, instability spreads, mistrust deepens & conflicts spiral out of control. This is not the moment to retreat from international law. It is the moment to reaffirm it."

He further emphasised that in an increasingly fragmented world marked by sharper power competition, international law remains indispensable. "In a world moving toward greater fragmentation & sharper power competition, international law is indispensable. Without it, instability spreads, mistrust deepens & conflicts spiral out of control. This applies everywhere - and it applies urgently to the conflict in the Middle East," Guterres added in another post.

The UN chief's remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions and continued violence in West Asia, underscoring the need for all nations to uphold the rules-based international order.

US-Iran Talks a 'Constructive Step'

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric earlier noted that although no formal agreement was reached, the discussions represented a constructive step and reflected the seriousness of engagement by both parties. The release stated that, while no agreement was reached at the talks hosted by Pakistan between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, the discussions themselves underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue.

"Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight, and the Secretary-General calls on the talks to continue constructively for an agreement to be reached," Dujarric said in a statement.

Maritime Disruptions and Humanitarian Concerns

He further reiterated that the ceasefire must be fully preserved and that all violations must stop, urging all parties involved to adhere strictly to international commitments. The statement also said that the Secretary-General stressed that all parties to this conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.

The conflict had ensnared approximately 20,000 seafarers, leaving them stranded on ships and grappling with deteriorating conditions.

The UN highlighted that disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz had already contributed to global economic instability, including rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and increased food insecurity due to impacts on fertiliser transport and fuel supplies. (ANI)