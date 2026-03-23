Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced collaborations with Gulf countries on security and expressed gratitude for ongoing US-mediated peace talks in Florida, aiming to establish a durable security framework and a lasting peace for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Ukraine was working with the Gulf countries and was in contact with these countries at the team level. Zelenskyy called for other countries to contribute to the stabilisation of the region. In a post on X, he said, "We are already working with the Gulf countries, and practically every day we are in contact with these countries at the team level. There are already concrete results from our units in defense - we are providing our expertise and our real support. Other countries of the world should now also make their contribution to stabilisation. We all need joint decisions and joint work so that there is more security for everyone. I thank everyone who contributes to the coordination and shared results." We are already working with the Gulf countries and practically every day we are in contact with these countries at the team level. There are already concrete results from our units in defense – we are providing our expertise and our real support. Other countries of the world… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2026

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Zelenskyy Grateful for US-Mediated Peace Talks

Also, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the United States as delegations from both countries continue talks in Florida regarding the Ukraine-Russia war. "Today, I received a report from our negotiating team following the second day of their meetings in America with envoys of the President of the United States. I am very grateful to American society for its clear support for a normal, dignified peace for Ukraine. It is important that none of us is forced to return to war in a few months or years, which means that security guarantees for Ukraine and for all of Europe must be sufficient for a reliable peace. I expect that after the negotiating team returns to Ukraine, we will discuss in detail all aspects of the meetings, which for now cannot be safely discussed over the phone. There are signals that further exchanges may be possible, and this would be good news and confirmation that diplomacy is working. We hope this will happen," he wrote on X.

US Envoy on Constructive Dialogue in Florida

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that on Sunday (local time), delegations convened again to discuss key issues and next steps on settling the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Today in Florida, delegations from the United States and Ukraine reconvened for a second day of discussions as part of the ongoing, US-led mediation efforts toward establishing a lasting and comprehensive peace agreement to the war. The constructive talks built on yesterday's progress and focused on key points to define a durable and dependable security framework for Ukraine, as well as critical humanitarian efforts in the region," he said. Today in Florida, delegations from the United States and Ukraine reconvened for a second day of discussions as part of the ongoing, US-led mediation efforts toward establishing a lasting and comprehensive peace agreement to the war. The constructive talks built on yesterday’s… — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) March 22, 2026

"The U.S. delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum, while the Ukrainian delegation included Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Davyd Arakhamia, and Serhii Kyslytsia. We remain encouraged by the continued, substantive engagement and thank US President Donald Trump for his steadfast leadership in advancing these efforts," Witkoff added. (ANI)