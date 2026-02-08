UKPNP's Jamil Maqsood has condemned the alleged 'accelerated occupation' of Kotli Civil Aviation Ground in PoJK by the Pakistani military. He claims walls are being built for a gradual takeover, which is illegal and will restrict public access.

Jamil Maqsood, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has expressed serious concerns over what he described as the accelerated occupation of the Kotli Civil Aviation Ground in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In a statement, Maqsood alleged that walls are being erected around the ground, indicating a gradual takeover by the Pakistani military.

Allegations of Illegal Takeover and Future Restrictions

Drawing a historical parallel, he said, occupying forces often justify such actions in the name of public welfare and development, while dissenting voices are either silenced or co-opted. Maqsood asserted that constitutionally and legally, the Kotli Civil Aviation ground cannot be occupied by the Pakistani military.

He warned that once full control is established, access to the facility would be restricted, claiming it would eventually be opened only to the children of officials, while ordinary citizens and children would be charged entry fees of up to 1,000 Pakistani rupees. "At present, the public is being misled, but later there will be complete control, and only VIPs will be allowed entry," he stated.

Risks to Civilians and Commercial Motives

The UKPNP leader further argued that the army is not permitted to be stationed in the middle of a city, particularly in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that security forces gradually took over valuable land through propaganda and warned that, in the future, nearby public institutions such as police stations and hospitals could also be brought under military control.

Maqsood said the presence of a military installation in a densely populated civilian area could pose serious risks. He warned that in the event of a conflict, the ground could become a direct target, endangering the surrounding civilian population.

According to him, there are also plans to use the area for commercial activities once full control is established.

Call for Public and International Action

Calling for immediate public action, Maqsood urged citizens to lodge complaints with the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Kotli, the Mayor, and Bar Councils in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Kotli. He also appealed to civil society groups, human rights organisations, and concerned citizens to raise the issue at national and international levels.

He specifically called for complaints to be submitted to the United Nations, noting that the Kotli Civil Aviation Ground is the only recreational space available to residents. "Once it is fully occupied, the consequences will be severe," Maqsood warned. (ANI)