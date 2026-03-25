UK's RAF Chief, Sir Harv Smyth, visited the IAF base in Gwalior to gain insight into fighter operations. The visit aims to reinforce mutual understanding and explore avenues for enhanced convergence and interoperability between the two air forces.

The UK Chief of the Air Staff of the Royal Air Force (RAF), Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, visited the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Air Force Station Gwalior to gain "first-hand insight" into fighter base operations and strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

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During his visit on Tuesday, Smyth interacted with IAF personnel and observed operational aspects of the strategic fighter base. He was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Central Air Command.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said, "Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, RAF (UK), visited Air Force Station Gwalior on 24 Mar 2026, gaining first-hand insight into IAF fighter base operations and interacting with air warriors. He was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, Central Air Command." Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, RAF (UK), visited Air Force Station Gwalior on 24 Mar 2026, gaining first-hand insight into IAF fighter base operations and interacting with air warriors. He was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, Central Air… pic.twitter.com/8g0kOEmRJC — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 25, 2026

According to the Indian Air Force, the visit "reinforced mutual understanding and explored avenues for enhanced convergence and interoperability between the two Air Forces." It also highlighted the growing defence partnership between India and the United Kingdom (UK).

The post added, " The visit reinforced mutual understanding and explored avenues for enhanced convergence and interoperability between the two Air Forces."

High-Level Interaction with CDS

Earlier on Tuesday, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), held a high-level interaction with Harvey Smyth, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) of the Royal Air Force, reaffirming the growing strength of the India-United Kingdom defence partnership.

The discussion highlighted the continuing exchange of instructors as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation and emphasised significant progress in enhancing defence intelligence collaboration. The CDS also commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more integrated, and future-ready defence engagement.

UK Air Chief's Three-Day India Visit

The UK's Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Harvey Smyth, began his three-day visit to India on Monday. According to the British High Commission in India, the visit highlights the deepening defence cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the air domain, through expanded training, operational exchanges, and strategic engagement.

The CAS began his visit by paying homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in the national capital and reviewing a Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Air Force.

He also held talks with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, focusing on evolving security threats and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two air forces further. The discussions come as India and the UK continue to expand collaboration through joint training programmes and educational exchanges. (ANI)