UK PM Rishi Sunak plays cricket with England team, bats against pace legend James Anderson (WATCH)

It's not every day you get to see British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak playing a game of cricket with the England cricket team. The UK PM recently joined the England team for a net session.

It's no secret that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak adores cricket. Rishi has frequently expressed his love for the sport, which started in Great Britain and spread throughout the world. When Rishi Sunak joined the England squad to showcase his batting prowess, he elevated his enthusiasm to a whole new level. Rishi Sunak was excited to meet the renowned James Anderson during a net session and didn't want to leave, just like any other fanboy.

Using social media, Rishi Sunak shared short clips from his net practice with the top England players. He captioned the post, "Am I ready for the call-up?" To which, the England cricket team replied hilariously, "Not bad, perhaps a few more net sessions first."

The Prime Minister was looking charged up as he took the guard to face James Anderson, who recently completed 700 wickets in Test cricket. Sunak stopped a delivery from Anderson with a forward defense that would have made Sachin Tendulkar proud, inspiring amazement in hundreds of people, including young academy players, with his ability to manage pace.

The Prime Minister disclosed during a conversation that he had a net session to ensure he was completely prepared to take on the renowned pacer. In response to his question about Anderson's willingness to ease up on him, the 42-year-old said, "We'll see."

"I'll just stay here for the rest of the day. So you tell the office I'll be back later," Sunak said, as he was enjoying the training session. He also clicked pictures and took time out to sign autographs to the budding cricketers at the venue.

Rishi Sunak recently announced a GBP 35 million investment in cricket across England and Wales.