    UK's Muller recalls six Cadbury chocolate desserts over listeria contamination fear; check details

    Food Standards Agency (FSA) of the UK is urging the customers to check the expiry date for the products on their website. The agency has issued alert about Crunchie, Daim, Flake, Dairy Milk Buttons and Dairy Milk Chunks 75g chocolate desserts, all sold individually at supermarkets.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    In a recent development, several products of Cadbury are being pulled from stores across the United Kingdom over listeria fears, reports said. It is reportedly said that people who have bought products from these batches have been warned not to eat them and instead return them for a refund.

    According to Centres for Disease Control (CDC), listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial illness (called listeriosis) usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. Pregnant women and people above the age of 65 are most at risk as the bacteria attack the immune system.

    The 'use-by' dates of concern are May 17 for the Crunchie and Flake desserts, and May 18 for the rest. Metro said that supermarket chain Muller is recalling the batches of the chocolates after an alarm was raised about contamination.

    In a statement, the FSA said, "Muller has taken the precautionary step of recalling some batches of various Cadbury branded dessert products because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes."

    According to various reports, the symptoms of listeriosis are like flu. As per CDC, they include fever, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

    The health agency also said that signs and symptoms of listeria infection vary depending on the person infected and the part of the body affected.

    In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis. If a pregnant woman gets listeriosis, there is a risk of miscarriage.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
