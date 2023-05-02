Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia: Is PSG star on family vacay or negotiating deal with Al-Hilal?

Lionel Messi’s club future currently remains uncertain. Meanwhile, he has landed in Saudi Arabia. While it is for a family holiday, there may be something more about negotiating a deal with a club.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his club’s future remains uncertain. He has reportedly decided against triggering a one-year extension with reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or signing a new contract. While he has been strongly linked to a return to his boyhood club, Spanish giant Barcelona, reports suggest that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is also looking to offer him a deal.

In the meantime, Messi has landed in Saudi with his family on what appears to be a family vacation. The country’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, greeted the Argentine on Twitter. He recorded, “I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel #Messi and his family on his second vacation in Saudi. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with you all.”

Later, Al-Khateeb shared some pictures of Messi and his family while on vacation. He further documented, “I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences. We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.”

While fans too shared images of Messi arriving at the airport, it must be noted that his arrival in the Gulf comes days after he had shared an intriguing post on social media about the country, in what was a paid partnership with Saud Tourism. “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can,” he captioned the post.

However, some supporters do believe that there is something more for Messi on this trip than a typical family holiday. Notably, stories were doing rounds that Saudi giant Al-Hilal was looking to bring the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner to Riyadh, where he is currently vacationing. The move would also allow him to renew his famous rivalry with his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr.

There is a feeling among Messi’s followers that he might also look to negotiate a deal with the Leaders during his recess, as his exit from the Parisians looks imminent. However, there is no certainty about his rivalry with Ronnie being renewed, as the Portuguese has struggled with the Knights of Najd and is apparently frustrated with his life in Jeddah, while speculations are there that he might quit the sport during the summer and return to his former club, Spanish giant Real Madrid in a different role.