Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia: Is PSG star on family vacay or negotiating deal with Al-Hilal?

    Lionel Messi’s club future currently remains uncertain. Meanwhile, he has landed in Saudi Arabia. While it is for a family holiday, there may be something more about negotiating a deal with a club.

    football Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia: Is PSG star on family vacay or negotiating deal with Al-Hilal?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 2, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his club’s future remains uncertain. He has reportedly decided against triggering a one-year extension with reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or signing a new contract. While he has been strongly linked to a return to his boyhood club, Spanish giant Barcelona, reports suggest that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is also looking to offer him a deal.

    In the meantime, Messi has landed in Saudi with his family on what appears to be a family vacation. The country’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, greeted the Argentine on Twitter. He recorded, “I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel #Messi and his family on his second vacation in Saudi. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with you all.”

    ALSO WATCH: Lionel Messi spotted during 'Kudamattam' at Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram

    Later, Al-Khateeb shared some pictures of Messi and his family while on vacation. He further documented, “I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences. We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.”

    While fans too shared images of Messi arriving at the airport, it must be noted that his arrival in the Gulf comes days after he had shared an intriguing post on social media about the country, in what was a paid partnership with Saud Tourism. “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can,” he captioned the post.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Barcelona return - Did Blaugrana meet La Liga over bringing PSG star to Camp Nou? Xavi comments

    However, some supporters do believe that there is something more for Messi on this trip than a typical family holiday. Notably, stories were doing rounds that Saudi giant Al-Hilal was looking to bring the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner to Riyadh, where he is currently vacationing. The move would also allow him to renew his famous rivalry with his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    There is a feeling among Messi’s followers that he might also look to negotiate a deal with the Leaders during his recess, as his exit from the Parisians looks imminent. However, there is no certainty about his rivalry with Ronnie being renewed, as the Portuguese has struggled with the Knights of Najd and is apparently frustrated with his life in Jeddah, while speculations are there that he might quit the sport during the summer and return to his former club, Spanish giant Real Madrid in a different role.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bamngalore, LSG vs RCB: Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare against Australia-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: WATCH Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in an ugly face-off after RCB trumps LSG; both fined-ayh

    IPL 2023: WATCH Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in ugly face-off after RCB trumps LSG; both fined

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: All-round RCB dominate LSG by 18 runs in low-scoring one-sided authority-ayh

    IPL 2023: All-round RCB dominate LSG by 18 runs in low-scoring one-sided authority

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, MI vs RR: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion

    Recent Stories

    Author activist Arun Manilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson dies at 89; here's all you need to know AJR

    Author-activist Arun Manilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson dies at 89; here's all you need to know

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details vma

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details

    Google I O 2023 Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold 5 major announcements that you can expect gcw

    Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

    ICC Rankings: Ahead of ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, India dethrones Australia as number one ranked Test team-ayh

    ICC Rankings: Ahead of WTC Final, India dethrones Australia as number one-ranked Test team

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet anr

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon