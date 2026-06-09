UK MP Imran Hussain has voiced concern over escalating tensions in PoJK, writing to the Foreign Secretary with backing from 50+ MPs. He calls for immediate de-escalation, restoration of communications, and respect for Kashmiri human rights.

Imran Hussain, Member of Parliament for Bradford East, has voiced concern over the escalating tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying that hundreds of his constituents have contacted him expressing alarm over the situation.

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In a video message shared on X, Hussain said he had written to the UK Foreign Secretary in his capacity as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, with the backing of more than 50 parliamentarians. He stated that the group had urgently requested a meeting with Foreign Office ministers to convey the concerns of their constituents regarding the developments in the region. Hussain also noted that he had tabled a Parliamentary Early Day Motion, which continues to gain support from members across the House.

Calling for immediate action, he said, "The government should lift the lockdown immediately, restore full communications immediately, and resume peaceful talks and negotiations immediately, at the heart of which must be respect for Kashmiri human rights." The MP appealed to the governments of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, to take urgent steps to de-escalate tensions and ensure that the rights of the Kashmiri people are respected.

Global Voices Raise Alarm

Several voices from different parts of the world have raised concerns over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including members of the Kashmiri diaspora, human rights advocates, and community groups. Demonstrations and public appeals have called for restraint, restoration of communications, protection of civilians, and respect for fundamental human rights in the region.

Deadly Protests Amid Governance Concerns

The statement comes amid rising unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where protests against the government have grown over governance concerns, economic difficulties, and reserved legislative seats. Reported clashes between protesters and security forces in Rawalakot and other regions have resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, prompting widespread criticism and demands for an impartial investigation. (ANI)