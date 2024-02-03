Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UK MP Bob Blackman slams biased BBC reporting on Ram Mandir in British Parliament (WATCH)

    Bob Blackman criticized the BBC for framing the recent consecration of the Ram Mandir as the destruction of a mosque without acknowledging its historical significance as a temple for over 2000 years.

    UK MP Bob Blackman slams biased BBC reporting on Ram Mandir in British Parliament (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    In a session at the UK Parliament on Friday, Member of Parliament Bob Blackman expressed concerns about the alleged biased reporting of the Ram Mandir by the British media, particularly singling out the BBC. Blackman highlighted the recent consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and accused the BBC of reporting it as the site of the destruction of a mosque without acknowledging its history as a temple for over 2000 years.

    During his address in Parliament, Blackman urged fellow MPs to consider a debate on the impartiality of the BBC and its failure to provide an accurate representation of global events. He emphasized the importance of fair and unbiased media, stating that the BBC must offer a decent record of global occurrences.

    In a post on social media platform X, Blackman shared that constituents had raised concerns about the BBC's biased reporting on the Ram Mandir, causing disharmony among the public. As a strong supporter of Hindu rights, he called for the BBC to present a more accurate depiction of events around the world.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 109th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on January 28, underscored the significance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, emphasizing its role in uniting the nation. PM Modi praised the devotion and togetherness displayed during the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, stating that the governance of Lord Rama has been a source of inspiration for the framers of the Constitution.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
