British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron stated it is a privilege and priority for the UK to work with India in the creative space. She said the two can co-create models that resonate globally, calling the creative economy a powerful driver of growth.

Underscoring that India's scale, diversity and creative energy have a huge global influence, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Thursday said it is both a privilege and a priority for the UK to work with India in the creative space and co-create models that resonate globally.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at an event organised by the British Council, Cameron said the creative economy plays a vital role in the UK-India relationship and is increasingly recognised as a powerful driver of inclusive and sustainable growth for both countries. The two-day event, Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined, will explore the next phase of India's creative sector.

'A Privilege and a Priority'

"For the UK, working with India in the creative space is both a privilege and a priority. India's scale, diversity and creative energy have a huge global influence. The UK complements this with policy, innovation, research, creative entrepreneurship and international networks. So together, I believe we can co-create models that resonate not only in our two really significant countries, but also across the wider global creative economy," Cameron said.

She added that the creative economy sits at the intersection of culture, technology, skills and enterprise, and is increasingly seen as a powerful engine of inclusive and sustainable growth. "Creative economy, of course, plays a really vital role in the UK-India relationship. It sits at the intersection of culture, technology, skills and enterprise, and is increasingly recognised as a really powerful driver of inclusive and sustainable growth for both countries," she said.

New Era in UK-India Relations

Referring to developments in 2025, including the conclusion of a trade agreement, Cameron said the past year marked a new era in UK-India relations, defined by ambition and partnership. She noted that the programme of cultural cooperation signed last year had laid a strong foundation for collaboration across arts and cultural sectors, strengthening people-to-people connections.

Cameron said the UK-India trade agreement underscores the growing recognition that creative industries are not just cultural assets but also drivers of productivity, innovation and high-quality jobs.

Unlocking Economic and Social Potential

"So together, these frameworks signal a shared ambition to unlock the full economic and social potential of creativity. Today, the creative economy is not just a space for expression or entertainment; it is a space for experimentation, problem-solving and imagining new models of growth and sustainable livelihoods," she added. (ANI)