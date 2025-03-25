Atomera Stock Sinks Aftermarket On Departure Of VP Shawn Thomas, But Retail Sentiment Improves

Read Full Article

Shares of Atomera Inc. (ATOM) fell more than 19% in Monday’s after-hours trading session after the company suffered the exit of a high-level executive.

Atomera’s vice president of marketing and business development, Shawn Thomas, resigned from his role. He will be leaving his position effective March 28, 2025, the company said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Neither Atomera nor Thomas have specified a reason for his departure. The company has not announced a replacement yet.

The California-headquartered semiconductor company has experienced volatility in its stock recently. Its fourth-quarter performance was also a mixed bag, with its loss per share coming in worse than analyst expectations, but revenue beating estimates.

On the positive side, its cash position improved slightly, with cash in hand rising to $26.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, from $19.5 million a year earlier.

However, it’s not been as rosy for the company, which says its clients still request additional information and validation before proceeding with deals.

“Atomera is offering significant value, but negotiations involve multiple decision-makers and aren't solely about pricing,” said CEO Scott Bebo during the company’s Q4 earnings call.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Atomera improved while remaining in the ‘bullish’ territory.

ATOM sentiment and message volume March 24, 2025, as of 10 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that while the departure of Thomas “might not be a big deal,” the company’s CEO ought to have gotten ahead of it.

Another user called Atomera a “fascinating” company.

Atomera has one brokerage recommendation, according to Koyfin data, with the analyst giving it a ‘Buy’ rating. The price target is $7, which implies an upside of 21% over Monday’s closing price.

Atomera’s stock has lost more than half its value year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos