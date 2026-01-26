The UAE has withdrawn from an agreement to operate Islamabad International Airport in Pakistan. This decision followed a visit by the UAE President to India, sparking speculation about shifting regional alliances.

In a notable development with geopolitical implications for South Asia and the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly backed out of a planned agreement to operate Islamabad International Airport in Pakistan, shortly after UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a three-hour surprise visit to New Delhi.

The abrupt shelving of the project, which had been under negotiation since August 2025, has been interpreted by analysts as a sign of shifting priorities in the region’s diplomatic and economic landscape.

Pakistani media outlets, including The Express Tribune, confirmed that Abu Dhabi withdrew from the airport deal after losing interest in the project and failing to designate a local partner to take over the operations. There has been no official statement linking the decision directly to political pressures, but the timing -- just days after the UAE leader’s visit to India -- has drawn attention from observers of regional diplomacy.

The Islamabad airport agreement was seen as part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment amid economic challenges, including inflation, fiscal stress and a reliance on external support for development projects.

The UAE, a long-standing economic and investment partner for Pakistan, had been expected to lend its airport management expertise -- honed through operations in diverse environments including Afghanistan -- to Islamabad. Its withdrawal, however, is now being seen as an erosion of confidence in the Pakistani project and, implicitly, in the broader business climate.

This decision also comes against the backdrop of evolving strategic interests between the UAE and India. During his visit to New Delhi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed approved the release of 900 Indian prisoners, a move widely interpreted as a gesture of goodwill and strengthening of ties.

The two countries also reviewed the full spectrum of their bilateral cooperation, with leaders emphasising that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is entering a more ambitious and multidimensional phase. A letter of intent on Strategic Defence Cooperation was signed, paving the way for a framework agreement that could enhance military and security collaboration.

Regional dynamics in the Gulf and South Asia are also in flux. Relationships between the UAE and Saudi Arabia -- once close allies -- have become strained, with the countries supporting rival actors in Yemen and pursuing divergent strategic agendas.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has deepened defence and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, proposing alliances such as an “Islamic NATO,” while the UAE has strengthened its engagements with India. These competing alignments may be influencing investment decisions and diplomatic positioning across the region.

For Pakistan, the discontinuation of the Islamabad airport proposal represents a setback in efforts to modernise infrastructure and attract foreign capital. For the UAE, the pivot reflects broader recalibration of foreign investments and a focus on partnerships that align with both economic interests and strategic priorities, particularly in light of deepening ties with India.

Analysts note that such shifts illustrate how geopolitical trust, regional alignments and strategic cooperation are increasingly shaping infrastructure and foreign investment decisions beyond traditional economic logic.