The UAE and Japan held the third round of their strategic partnership talks in Tokyo, reaffirming strong bilateral relations. Both sides committed to swiftly concluding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and discussed cooperation.

The United Arab Emirates and Japan convened the third round of the Subcommittee on Political Diplomacy and International Cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI) in Tokyo. The meeting was co-chaired by Reem Ketait, Deputy Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Iwamoto Keiichi, Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Both sides reaffirmed the strength of UAE-Japan relations, grounded in shared strategic interests, longstanding ties, and reinforced by regular high-level visits and engagements. They emphasized their commitment to swiftly concluding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Deepening Strategic Cooperation

The discussions covered opportunities to deepen cooperation across key strategic sectors, including the economy, space, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, as well as enhanced collaboration within multilateral fora. The two sides reiterated their commitment to advancing the UAE-Japan partnership in support of stability, prosperity, and sustainable development for both countries and their peoples.

Commitment to International Peace and Security

The delegations also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East and Asia. They underscored their shared commitment to international peace and security, highlighting the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, address regional challenges, and promote global stability. Both sides stressed the need to protect civilians in conflict zones and ensure safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access to those in need including in Gaza and Sudan.

They agreed to maintain regular consultations to further advance their shared objectives and support the continued growth and prosperity of their nations.

Further Diplomatic Engagements

Following the subcommittee session, Reem Ketait met with Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Onishi Yohei, during which both sides reaffirmed their intention to deepen cooperation, including through enhanced parliamentary engagement.

Shihab Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan, along with representatives from relevant UAE entities, attended the meetings. (ANI/WAM)