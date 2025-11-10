Typhoon Fung-Wong is approaching Taiwan, leading to the closure of schools and offices. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and its strongest impact on Tuesday, with authorities in Hualien County ordering evacuations due to flood risks.

Typhoon Fung-Wong is set to make landfall in Taiwan later this week, prompting authorities to shut schools and offices as a precaution.

Typhoon to Bring Heavy Rain

The northern and eastern parts of the island are expected to experience heavy rainfall from Monday night as the storm approaches, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The weather bureau said a sea warning for Typhoon Fung-Wong could be issued later on Monday.

As of 2 am, the typhoon was located about 580 kilometers south of Taiwan and moving northwest toward the Taiwan Strait. The CWA said Fung-Wong is expected to turn northeast toward Taiwan while gradually weakening.

From Monday night to Tuesday, the typhoon's outer bands, combined with strong northeasterly winds, are likely to bring heavy downpours to Keelung, the Greater Taipei area, eastern Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, the CWA said.

Strongest Impact Expected Tuesday

The bureau also warned of additional rainfall in central and southern Taiwan on Wednesday as the storm moves across the island. The weather is expected to ease by Thursday, though occasional heavy showers may still occur in the north, as per Focus Taiwan.

Citing Independent meteorologist Wu De-rong, Focus Taiwan noted that the storm's strongest impact will be felt on Tuesday, with northern and eastern Taiwan facing intense rain. He added that conditions should gradually improve from Thursday, and sunny to cloudy skies are expected to return nationwide by Saturday.

Temperatures on Monday are forecast to range between 22 degree celsius and 24 degree C in northern Taiwan and Yilan County, while central and southern regions could see daytime highs of 30 degre C to 32 degree C, the CWA added.

Hualien County on High Alert

Authorities in Taiwan's largest county, Hualien, have ordered the closure of schools and offices in Guangfu Township as the storm approaches.

Evacuation Orders Issued

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to evacuate due to the threat of floods and landslides. Landslide alerts have been issued for several villages in Guangfu Township, including Dama, Daping, Dongfu, Datong, Daan, Dahua, and Beifu, as well as Fenglin and Wanrung townships. Focus Taiwan reported.

"Residents of these areas should evacuate immediately and move to safe shelters," the Hualien County Government said in a statement.

Officials also urged people living near Matai'an Creek and other areas damaged by September's barrier lake collapse to evacuate quickly, carrying essential documents, medicines, and only one piece of luggage each. (ANI)