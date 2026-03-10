Facing a potential fuel crisis, Pakistan shut schools, cut fuel allowances and moved government offices to a four-day week. The move triggered trolling online, highlighting Islamabad’s fragile energy dependence.

Pakistan has announced sweeping austerity measures to cut fuel consumption as fears grow over disruptions to global oil supplies following tensions in the Middle East. The measures, which include school closures, reduced fuel allowances for government departments and a four-day workweek for public offices, have also triggered sharp reactions online, with many users trolling Islamabad.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday as the government scrambled to prepare for potential fuel shortages.

Pakistan is heavily dependent on imported energy, making it particularly vulnerable to global oil shocks — a weakness critics say repeatedly pushes the country into crisis whenever international tensions disrupt supply chains.

Schools Shut, Universities Move Online

In a televised address, Sharif said schools across Pakistan would remain closed for two weeks starting March 16 in an effort to reduce fuel consumption.

“In the next 2 months, government departments will get a 50% cut in fuel allowances,” Sharif said.

He added that universities and higher education institutions would immediately shift to online classes to reduce daily commuting.

Four-Day Workweek For Government Offices

As part of the emergency measures, Pakistan’s government offices will operate only four days a week.

“Government offices will operate four days a week to save fuel, and the decision would exclude banks,” Sharif said.

Under the plan, 50% of government staff will work remotely while the rest will attend offices on a rotational basis.

Pakistan's Punjab Announces Wider Restrictions

Pakistan’s most populous province has gone even further with additional restrictions.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the closure of all public and private educational institutions in the province until March 31.

"All public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from March 10 to March 31, while examinations will be conducted as per the existing schedule. Educational institutions will be allowed to conduct online classes during this period," Maryam Nawaz announced.

The provincial administration also directed government offices to implement work-from-home policies and limit staff presence to only essential employees.

Fuel Allowances Slashed, Protocol Vehicles Banned

Punjab authorities have also cut back on official fuel usage within the government machinery.

"The use of protocol vehicles accompanying provincial ministers and senior government officials has also been banned. Only one vehicle will be allowed with ministers and senior officials for essential security purposes", the CM said.

The government has suspended official fuel allocations for provincial ministers and ordered a 50% reduction in petrol and diesel allowances for government officers’ vehicles.

Official outdoor events have also been banned as part of the austerity drive.

Pakistan Trolled Online

The announcement quickly triggered reactions on social media, with many users mocking Islamabad’s repeated crises. The trolling quickly spread across platforms, with users describing the situation as yet another sign of Pakistan’s fragile economic condition.

“Pakistani PM should ask Mr. Trump for some assistance. I’m sure he’ll help his friend and favourite General in this crisis,” mocked one user on X.

Another quipped, “So the whole country is finished.”

A third user noted, “Perfect time to strike Pakistan & claim some parts of PoK. They are running out of energy resources.”

“He know this time even begging bowl to middle East won't work,” a fourth user said mocking Pakistan PM.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

