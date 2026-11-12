A social media hoax claiming that two African lions had escaped from the Akron Zoo in Ohio, US, triggered widespread concern, with a realistic-looking AI-generated image adding fuel to the rumours.

A social media hoax claiming that two African lions had escaped from the Akron Zoo in Ohio, US, triggered widespread concern, with a realistic-looking AI-generated image adding fuel to the rumours. However, zoo authorities have firmly dismissed the claims, confirming that all four resident lions are safe and accounted for.

The fabricated post featured an AI-generated photograph that appeared to show a lion standing beside a garbage bin on a street in Akron. The convincing visual quickly circulated across social media platforms, prompting speculation that dangerous wild animals were roaming freely through the city.

The rumours appear to have gathered momentum after the Akron Zoo temporarily shut its premises on November 4. However, the closure was part of an annual emergency preparedness exercise conducted in coordination with the Akron Police Department and Akron Fire Department.

The routine safety drill included preparations for potential animal escape scenarios and had absolutely no connection to any actual lion escape.

In a Facebook statement issued on November 7, the Akron Zoo categorically debunked the viral claims, branding the circulating photograph fake. The zoo also reassured visitors that its four African lions — Mandisa, Donovan, Kataba and Msinga — remained safely inside their designated habitat.

"There has recently been inaccurate information about the Akron Zoo's African lions escaping earlier this week. Some statements include a false AI photo of a lion in Akron," the zoo wrote. The Akron Zoo added it conducted a variety of safety drills Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the Akron Police and Fire Departments.

Explaining the reason behind the exercise, the zoo highlighted that conducting regular emergency drills was part of its accreditation requirements.

"As part of our accreditation requirements, we conduct a minimum of four safety drills a year. This includes dangerous animal escape drills. To ensure the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff, we do an annual drill with APD and AFD. Our lions remain in the safety of their habitat," the zoo clarified.

The zoo also directed social media users to its original announcement about the emergency exercise to prevent further confusion and counter the misleading claims.