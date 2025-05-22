Washington DC: Two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed on Wednesday night outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter told reporters the young staffers were a couple about to be engaged. "The young man had purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem," Leiter said.

According to reports, the male victim was identified as Yaron Lischinsky, a research assistant at the Israeli Embassy. The name of the woman remains unknown. The shooting occurred at around 9:15 pm local time near an FBI office building on F Street, according to the news outlet. The incident happened at a reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) for Jewish young professionals and the Washington diplomatic community at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. The Israeli ambassador was not at the location when the shooting happened, an embassy spokesperson told CNN.



US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on social media that she and acting US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro have arrived at the scene of the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum. According to CBS News, two people familiar with the investigation said a suspect believed to be the shooter is in custody. Two sources said the shooter yelled "free Palestine" prior to the shooting.



US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took to X to post, “Horrific act of terror that the people of Israel are waking up to this morning. AG Pam Bondi called to let me know and was at the scene. 2 dead in shooting targeting Israeli embassy staffers outside Jewish Museum in Washington DC.”

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, also wrote in a social media post that two other Israeli Embassy employees were wounded in the shooting, but that number has not been confirmed by authorities. "The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives - everywhere in the world," Danon posted on X.



Ben Williamson, an FBI spokesperson, posted to X that FBI personnel were responding to assist the Metropolitan Police Department with the situation. "There is no ongoing threat to public safety," the FBI Washington Field Office wrote on X.