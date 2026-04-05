Iran's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, dismissed Donald Trump's threats over the Strait of Hormuz, calling them old and ineffective. He highlighted Iran's institutional strength, stating the US has failed to act for 47 years.

The representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Sunday slammed the recent remark made by US President Donald Trump, threatening Tehran to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz or face severe consequences, asserting that such statements are not new and hold little impact on the Islamic Reoublic.

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'US Couldn't Do Anything to Us for 47 Years'

Speaking to ANI, Ilahi said that the United States has repeatedly issued similar threats over the years but has failed to act decisively against Iran. He further emphasised Iran's institutional strength, stating that the country operates under a strong constitutional framework and governance system that has withstood external pressure for decades. "It is not anything new. For a long time, they have been issuing such statements, and Iran is a constitutional government. It has all these roles and the constitution and is very strong. They couldn't do anything to us for 47 years. They can't do anything else," he said.

Trump's 'Power Plant Day' Warning

His remark came after Trump, earlier today, issued a strong warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia escalates, while threatening severe consequences if it fails to do so. In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

'We Can Answer This in Battle'

Meanwhile, responding to Trump's claim that the US had 'won the war' against Iran, Ilahi dismissed the assertion, suggesting that developments on the ground tell a different story. "We can answer this in battle and on the streets. They wanted to do something within three days, but now it has been more than a month," the representative added.